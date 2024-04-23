Five hottest tech trends of 2024

This year promises to be a thrilling ride for tech enthusiasts and businesses alike.

The technology landscape is constantly evolving, with new trends emerging every year that shape the way we live, work and interact with the world around us.

As we move into 2024, several fascinating and game-changing tech trends are poised to make a significant impact across various industries. From quantum computing and generative AI, to advancements in batteries and space technology, this year promises to be a thrilling ride for tech enthusiasts and businesses alike.

Quantum technology: Ushering in a new era of computing

One of the most anticipated tech trends in 2024 is the rise of quantum technology. As traditional computing methods approach their limits, quantum computing offers a revolutionary approach to solving complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of classical computers. This technology harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and simulations at an unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Governments and companies worldwide are rapidly adopting quantum-resistant algorithms, known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), to bolster digital defense systems and maintain data privacy and security. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US is set to issue standards for PQC in 2024, requiring public and private organisations supplying government to migrate to these quantum-resistant encryption algorithms within a year.

With the global quantum computing market projected to reach approximately $8.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, this technology is poised to disrupt various industries, from finance and healthcare, to cyber security and scientific research.

Semiconductors: Driving the digital transformation

Semiconductors, the tiny yet powerful components that power our digital world, are another area where significant advancements are expected in 2024. Despite concerns about the limitations of Moore’s Law, which states the number of transistors on a microchip doubles every two years, the semiconductor industry is pushing boundaries with innovations in 3D chip stacking, material science and lithography.

As the demand for digitally connected devices, from smartphones and electric vehicles, to data centres and telecommunications, continues to soar, the semiconductor industry is gearing up for a transformative year. With worldwide semiconductor revenue expected to grow by 17% in 2024, reaching $624 billion, new gigafactories, business models, regulations and foundry services are expected to emerge.

These advancements will drive the digital transformation across industries, enabling faster, more efficient, and more powerful devices and systems.

Batteries: Powering the energy transition

The global push towards renewable energy and electric mobility has intensified the focus on battery technology. With the global battery market projected to reach $276.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032, innovations in battery chemistry and energy storage are among the top tech trends of 2024.

While lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries are becoming standard for electric vehicle applications, researchers are exploring new technologies, such as cobalt-free (sodium-ion) or solid-state batteries. These advancements aim to enhance energy storage capacity, lower costs and minimise dependency on critical materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and rare-earth minerals.

As the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, these battery innovations will play a crucial role in enabling longer-lasting and more efficient energy storage solutions for various applications, from electric vehicles to smart grids.

Space technology: Reaching for the stars

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for space technology, with plans to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon and continued advancements in satellite systems. The developments in space tech will not only propel scientific discoveries but also help address pressing global challenges, such as climate risks, depleting natural resources and environmental monitoring.

Satellite data will play a vital role in areas like agriculture, enabling more efficient water and energy usage for crops, as well as monitoring environmental damage caused by maritime activities. Additionally, space tech aims to tackle critical issues related to defense, sovereignty and access to telecommunications.

Driven by governments, private companies, start-ups and multinational corporations, the current space tech revolution is powered by various technologies, including 5G, advanced satellite systems, big data and quantum computing. In 2024, innovations in sustainable spacecraft propulsion (electric or nuclear) and new Low Earth Orbit constellations for seamless communications and quantum cryptography are expected to accelerate.

Just as the space race of the past transformed the world with innovations like satellites, GPS, integrated circuits and solar energy, this year’s return to the stars will catalyse similar revolutions in computing, telecommunications and Earth observation.

Generative AI: Unleashing creativity and efficiency

Building upon the hype and momentum of 2023, generative AI will continue to be a game-changer in 2024. The generative AI market is projected to reach $66.62 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 20.80% between 2024 and 2030.

Large language models will witness phenomenal growth, paving the way for more compact and cost-efficient models that can operate on low-footprint installations with constrained processing capabilities, including on-edge or smaller enterprise architectures.

Furthermore, 2024 will see a rise in multimodal AI, which goes beyond single-mode data processing to include multiple input types, such as text, images and sound. This advancement will bring us closer to replicating the human ability to understand and process diverse sensory information.

Agentic AI, or sophisticated systems capable of autonomously understanding their environment, setting goals and achieving them without direct human intervention, will mark a significant shift from reactive to proactive AI.

Open-source AI, which enables developers to build upon each other’s work, crunching costs and making AI access more inclusive, will also gain traction in 2024.

As businesses continue their digital transformation journeys, AI will play a pivotal role, with generative AI offering new avenues for innovation, efficiency and creativity across various industries.

Frequently asked questions

Q1: What is quantum computing, and why is it important?

Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology that harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and simulations at an unprecedented speed and accuracy. It has the potential to solve complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of classical computers, making it a game-changer across various industries, from finance and healthcare to cyber security and scientific research.

Q2: How will semiconductor advancements impact the digital transformation?

Semiconductor advancements, such as 3D chip stacking, material science innovations, and lithography improvements, will drive the digital transformation across industries. As demand for digitally connected devices continues to soar, these advancements will enable faster, more efficient, and more powerful devices and systems, accelerating the growth of the internet of things (IOT), 5G networks and other emerging technologies.

Q3: Why are battery innovations important for the energy transition?

Battery innovations, such as cobalt-free (sodium-ion) or solid-state batteries, are crucial for the energy transition towards renewable energy and electric mobility. These advancements aim to enhance energy storage capacity, lower costs and minimise dependency on critical materials, enabling longer-lasting and more efficient energy storage solutions for electric vehicles, smart grids and other applications.

