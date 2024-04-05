Five reasons your small business needs WordPress Hosting by Domains.co.za

Domains WordPress Hosting.

You've got your small business website designed in WordPress – well done! Now, what's next? You’ll need website hosting. Due to the popularity of this content management system (CMS), you’ll be glad to know that there is a hosting solution created specifically for it, called WordPress Hosting.

While many hosting providers offer a form of this, they aren’t all created equally. In this press release, we aim to make a case for why WordPress Hosting by Domains.co.za is the best choice for your business website.

Reason 1: We’ve optimised our infrastructure for WordPress and WooCommerce.

We’ve taken the time to meticulously craft our WordPress infrastructure in the most precise detail. While Samsung Enterprise SSD in RAID 10 or Supermicro Chassis might not sound spectacular, trust us – it’s “wow” in hosting terms. And that’s just the beginning. Every little aspect of our hosting environment has been optimised to leverage the full potential of WordPress.

The result is an incredibly fast, secure and stable infrastructure, with great performance and exceptional user experience. We’ve placed a lot of focus on scalability and reliability so that your small business website can confidently build and grow its online reputation.

Reason 2: Our WordPress Hosting is lightning-fast.

Visitors to your website expect it to load instantly. The smallest delay could trigger them to click away. Thanks to our LiteSpeed Web Server and LiteSpeed Caching technology, claiming that our WordPress Hosting is lightning-fast is no exaggeration. The infrastructure also reduces bounce rates and improves user engagement.

Added to this, we minimise latency and maximise connection speeds for South African users by hosting all our servers locally at Teraco, Africa’s largest, most secure and reliable data centre.

Reason 3: We've gone overboard with security features.

Security is a top priority for any business, especially when it comes to online security. That's why we've taken it to the next level. With a free SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) Certificate included, your website benefits from encrypted connections, data protection and enhanced visitor trust.

Additionally, we've implemented daily backup solutions powered by Acronis. This ensures that critical data is securely stored and easily recoverable. Patchman Security, Smart Malware Protection and 1-Click WordPress Security features will fortify your website against common vulnerabilities and malware attacks.

Reason 4: We've made is super easy to manage.

Managing a WordPress website should be easy, which is why we provide user-friendly tools and interfaces to simplify admin. With our well-designed and structured Control Panel, you gain access to a suite of powerful management tools. This way you can configure and customise your hosting and domain management to your requirements.

You'll want to make a lot of changes to your site going forward, right? Luckily, with our WordPress Staging Environment feature, you can test your changes in a secure sandbox environment before implementing them live.

Reason 5: We are serious about support.

At Domains.co.za, customer satisfaction is a must! We realise that we are only successful if you are.

We therefore have a dedicated support team of highly trained WordPress Hosting specialists. From initial set-up and configuration to troubleshooting and optimisation, we help streamline all the technical stuff so you can focus on your business. By offering personalised assistance and proactive guidance, we want to maximise the value of your investment.

Have any questions? Our sales team will gladly help you.