Five tips to unlocking extra value for your Apple device

In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying current with the latest technology is more important than ever. With tech prices climbing, South Africans are looking for smarter and more cost-effective ways to upgrade their devices.

That's where trade-in solutions come in, and Avo by Nedbank is setting the benchmark as the first platform in South Africa to offer a fully integrated and seamless trade-in solution for Apple devices.

Without needing a physical evaluation, users can now trade in their used smartphones online and receive instant discounts towards new models. The old device is evaluated remotely using artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology, and the trade-in value is immediately deducted from the cost of the new device.

"Escalating prices of high-end gadgets like the iPhone can make upgrading seem daunting, especially for South Africans seeking cost-effective solutions," says Vishal Maharaj, Divisional Executive of Beyond Banking at Nedbank. "Fortunately, there are smart ways to maximise the value of your existing device and ensure a smooth upgrade experience. Combining device trade-ins with smart money choices can help you manage your finances, giving you more opportunities to invest in the technology you want," he explains.

Whether you're upgrading to the latest iPhone or simply want to maximise the value of your current device, Maharaj offers a few smart tips to help you unlock value and save money.

1. Properly care for your device

Taking good care of your device is key to maintaining its value. According to Maharaj, a well-maintained device fetches a higher trade-in value, ensuring you get the most out of your upgrade. "Use a durable protective case and a screen protector to prevent scratches and other physical damage. Avoid exposure to water or extreme temperatures, as these can impact the device’s internal components. Regular cleaning of your device and keeping it free from dirt and debris also helps maintain its pristine condition," he explains. Note that it goes a long way to have at least one free screen replacement insurance, such as Avo Care, which is free on Nedbank Avo.

2. Keep your software up to date

Regularly updating your device’s software ensures it runs smoothly and securely. Apple regularly releases software updates that enhance security, introduce new features and improve performance. "Up-to-date devices are more attractive to buyers and trade-in platforms because they indicate proper care and functionality, helping you unlock better trade-in offers," says Maharaj.

3. Explore e-commerce trade-in platforms

Traditional trade-ins are now complemented by online platforms that offer convenience and transparency. Consider a convenient trade-in service for your Apple device. "By trading in your old device, you can reduce the cost of your next purchase or upgrade. It’s a smart way to make tech more affordable while making a positive impact on your finances," explains Maharaj. "Using a platform like Nedbank Avo allows you to complete the entire process online, avoiding the need for physical store visits – it’s an efficient way to make your tech investments more affordable and accessible and first-in-market in South Africa by using AI to perform fair valuation," he adds.

4. Backup and erase personal data

"Before handing over your device, it’s critical to backup your data via iCloud or iTunes to ensure you don’t lose valuable photos, contacts or apps. Once backed up, perform a factory reset to erase all personal information," explains Maharaj. "This protects your privacy and ensures the next user inherits a clean device," he continues.

5. Stay informed about market trends

Finally, understanding the broader market trends for devices can help you time your trade-in for maximum value. "Trade-in values typically peak just before new model launches. Keeping an eye on promotional periods and trade-in offers can result in better deals and more substantial savings," says Maharaj.

"It’s about making technology work for you – not the other way around. By embracing solutions like Avo, you can unlock value, reduce costs and make smarter purchasing decisions," Maharaj concludes.

