Five top platforms for secure AI agent orchestration

AI agents are vulnerable to a number of threats. (Image source: 123RF)

While rising adoption of AI agents is certainly encouraging when it comes to productivity and enterprise efficiency, the trend also puts pressure on security teams to ensure that agents and their infrastructure don’t fall prey to cyber attacks.

Indeed, AI agents and their orchestration platforms are susceptible to a range of errors, vulnerabilities and malicious attacks. As agentic AI continues to mature, today, there’s no single platform capable of securing the entire process, but the right combination of solutions address all the major weak points.

What you will learn

AI agent orchestration is vulnerable to many threats, including prompt injection, data leakage, supply chain attacks, memory and context poisoning, and tool vulnerability injection.

There’s no single complete AI agent security tool – instead, you need to adopt multiple tools that cover different aspects of the ecosystem.

Lakera Guard and NeMo Guardrails tackle security, safety and agent behaviour policies for different levels of the ecosystem; Wiz brings holistic visibility and risk management; Mindgard delivers offensive red teaming; and Cortex AgentiX covers governance and auditability.

AI agents are the next step in AI adoption, with agentic AI systems predicted to deliver up to $4.4 trillion in annual value across dozens of proven use cases, according to McKinsey. But implementing them takes a little more time and resources than simply subscribing to AI-powered SaaS tools.

AI agents are complex emergent systems made up of numerous multi-step workflows. They require enormous amounts of data, because the workflows can encompass many different areas of knowledge that humans tend to acquire automatically. Orchestration synchronises the various processes, ensures that all the steps are fully completed in the right order, and verifies that information is passed along the chain, making it the key to success.

But with so many moving parts and players, AI agents are exposed to many security risks. Data leakage, data corruption, malicious exploitation of vulnerabilities and cascading errors are all high on the list, and AI agents can also make similar mistakes to humans. So far, 80% of organisations say their AI agents have exhibited risky behaviours, according to the same McKinsey report.

Coding agents are particularly vulnerable, with recent research revealing security vulnerabilities in 15% to 25% of AI-generated code suggestions. Vibe coding is even more susceptible, because the natural language prompts generate production code with little human oversight. As agents gain more autonomy, the consequences of such errors could become critical. All of this makes it crucial to find the right tools to secure your agent orchestration.

The threats to AI agent security

AI agents are vulnerable to a number of serious threats, including:

Prompt injection attacks, which trick the agent into ignoring rules and revealing secrets or executing harmful code.

which trick the agent into ignoring rules and revealing secrets or executing harmful code. Memory and context poisoning, which corrupt past data to cause decisions to become unreliable.

which corrupt past data to cause decisions to become unreliable. Tool misuse and exploitation, whereby malicious actors manipulate tools to perform unintended actions.

whereby malicious actors manipulate tools to perform unintended actions. Tool vulnerability injection, which inserts exploits into tools the agent uses.

which inserts exploits into tools the agent uses. Data leakage and privacy violations, which expose sensitive or confidential information.

which expose sensitive or confidential information. Supply chain attacks, which compromise third-party software dependencies on which the agent relies.

How to combat threats to your AI agent fleet

Unfortunately, there’s no single “secure agent tool” that delivers full protection. You’ll need to put together an efficient stack that covers all the main bases of identity, isolation, policy control and monitoring.

The foundations of a comprehensive AI agent security tech stack include:

Zero trust policies

Comprehensive visibility across the AI supply chain

A full AI Bill of Materials (BOM)

Continuous vulnerability scanning

Input sanitisation and validation

Output validation and sandboxing

Comprehensive audit logging

Data classification and protection

Governance, guardrails and active runtime control

Here are the best solutions for securing your AI agent orchestration set-up without ending up with a sprawling, chaotic set of tools and platforms.

Mindgard

Mindgard covers offensive AI security, red-teaming and runtime attack detection, simulating adversarial behaviour to map attack surfaces, validate defences and help teams fix high‑impact security gaps before they’re exploited in production.

It’s ideal for pre‑deployment testing and confirming whether your orchestrator controls are truly effective.

Mindgard key features

Automated AI red teaming : Continuously simulates attacker behaviour to uncover high‑impact weaknesses in models and agents.

: Continuously simulates attacker behaviour to uncover high‑impact weaknesses in models and agents. AI attack surface mapping : Discovers how agents, APIs, tools and data interact to reveal potential targets for exploitation.

: Discovers how agents, APIs, tools and data interact to reveal potential targets for exploitation. Runtime security testing : Evaluates deployed systems to catch vulnerabilities that only appear during real world use.

: Evaluates deployed systems to catch vulnerabilities that only appear during real world use. Integration into CI/CD: Embeds testing into development pipelines to catch regressions as systems evolve.

Embeds testing into development pipelines to catch regressions as systems evolve. Actionable vulnerability insights: Provides detailed findings and remediation guidance tied to real exploit contexts.

How Mindgard contributes to AI agent orchestration security

Reveals hidden risks : Finds vulnerabilities that aren’t detectable by static testing and emerge only at runtime or through chained interactions.

: Finds vulnerabilities that aren’t detectable by static testing and emerge only at runtime or through chained interactions. Aligns with real threats : Uses attacker‑like simulations to mirror how adversaries exploit AI systems, including agent orchestration.

: Uses attacker‑like simulations to mirror how adversaries exploit AI systems, including agent orchestration. Supports enterprise assurance: Provides evidence and remediation guidance that validates and informs governance, compliance and risk reporting.

Wiz

Wiz secures AI agent orchestration by providing a holistic, cloud‑native security posture that maps agents, models, identities and data across the environment.

By highlighting exploitable paths and misconfigurations, it enables teams to prevent compromise and maintain safe, compliant operations. Wiz is an excellent strategic foundational posture layer for agentic AI, giving visibility into cloud risks and misconfigurations across services to show how exposures combine into real exploit paths.

Wiz key features

Agentless discovery and AI ‑BOM: Automatically inventories AI services, models, libraries and agent footprints in the cloud, generating a Bill of Materials.

Automatically inventories AI services, models, libraries and agent footprints in the cloud, generating a Bill of Materials. AI ‑focused misconfiguration detection : Detects unsafe settings in AI endpoints, training data access and agent integrations.

: Detects unsafe settings in AI endpoints, training data access and agent integrations. Attack path analysis : Correlates identity, network, data and workload context to surface critical risk paths involving AI agents.

: Correlates identity, network, data and workload context to surface critical risk paths involving AI agents. Risk prioritisation and dashboards : Offers prioritised risk insights and dashboards for security and development teams.

: Offers prioritised risk insights and dashboards for security and development teams. Runtime monitoring and response: Tracks live agent behaviour and links it back to underlying cloud context for continuous defence.

How Wiz contributes to AI agent orchestration security

Delivers a holistic view : Wiz centralises agent inventory and risk context across all clouds and workloads, reducing blind spots that isolated tools miss.

: Wiz centralises agent inventory and risk context across all clouds and workloads, reducing blind spots that isolated tools miss. Prioritises risks : Wiz highlights toxic combinations that truly enable exploitation, helping teams fix issues that could lead to real compromise.

: Wiz highlights toxic combinations that truly enable exploitation, helping teams fix issues that could lead to real compromise. Developer-security alignment: By connecting AI risk insights back to code and pipelines, Wiz supports secure innovation without slowing development.

Lakera Guard

Lakera Guard acts as a real‑time protective layer around generative AI interactions to deliver runtime security and governance for AI agents.

It detects and blocks prompt attacks, data leakage, inappropriate content and other threats before they reach the model. It’s effective at delivering fast, policy-based incident prevention during operation.

Lakera Guard key features

Real ‑time threat detection: Screens every AI interaction and flags or blocks malicious behaviour before the model processes it.

Screens every AI interaction and flags or blocks malicious behaviour before the model processes it. Prompt attack defences : Identifies prompt injections, indirect manipulations, jailbreaks and system prompt extraction attempts.

: Identifies prompt injections, indirect manipulations, jailbreaks and system prompt extraction attempts. Data leakage prevention : Detects and prevents leakage of sensitive data and PII in both prompts and model outputs.

: Detects and prevents leakage of sensitive data and PII in both prompts and model outputs. Content moderation : Filters toxic, offensive or unwanted content according to customisable policies.

: Filters toxic, offensive or unwanted content according to customisable policies. Low‑latency API integration: Simple API integration with minimal performance impact for real‑time protection.

How Lakera Guard contributes to AI agent orchestration security

Blocks active threats : Stops prompt injections, jailbreaks and other malicious inputs that could redirect an agent’s behaviour.

: Stops prompt injections, jailbreaks and other malicious inputs that could redirect an agent’s behaviour. Protects data and privacy : Prevents sensitive information and PII from entering or leaving via prompts or model outputs.

: Prevents sensitive information and PII from entering or leaving via prompts or model outputs. Maintains safe behaviour: Screens for harmful or policy‑violating content in real-time to keep agent actions compliant.

NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails

NVIDIA’s NeMo Guardrails sits between the agent and the model to enforce policies, keeping AI agents and LLM‑based interactions within defined safety, compliance and behaviour boundaries.

It serves as a behavioural safety layer that adds application‑level and governance‑centric protection.

NeMo Guardrails key features

Programmable guardrails : Custom rules for topic control, safety filters and behaviour constraints.

: Custom rules for topic control, safety filters and behaviour constraints. Input/output screening : Evaluates and enforces policies on both agent inputs and outputs.

: Evaluates and enforces policies on both agent inputs and outputs. RAG grounding support : Ensures responses are relevant and fact‑based when using retrieval pipelines.

: Ensures responses are relevant and fact‑based when using retrieval pipelines. Jailbreak and misuse detection : Built‑in guardrails that thwart attempts to bypass controls.

: Built‑in guardrails that thwart attempts to bypass controls. Integration ecosystem: Works with common frameworks such as LangChain and multiple LLM providers.

How NeMo Guardrails contributes to AI agent orchestration security

Keeps agents on script and compliant : Prevents agents from executing off‑topic, harmful or inappropriate actions or responses.

: Prevents agents from executing off‑topic, harmful or inappropriate actions or responses. Bridges safety and orchestration : Helps integrate multiple safety checks directly into agent workflows, rather than as an afterthought.

: Helps integrate multiple safety checks directly into agent workflows, rather than as an afterthought. Supports regulated use cases: Enables the structured dialogues and policy control needed for compliance in healthcare, finance and other regulated industries.

Palo Alto Cortex AgentiX

Cortex AgentiX from Palo Alto Networks is an enterprise governance and orchestrator platform that lets organisations build, deploy and control autonomous AI agents in alignment with security policies.

It functions as an agent orchestration and governance hub that combines automation, policy enforcement and audit visibility.

Cortex AgentiX key features

Agent workforce creation and deployment : Delivers controlled autonomy for the deployment of prebuilt or originally generation AI agents.

: Delivers controlled autonomy for the deployment of prebuilt or originally generation AI agents. Role ‑based access controls : Keeps agents operating under the same permissions framework as human analysts.

: Keeps agents operating under the same permissions framework as human analysts. Human ‑in ‑the ‑loop approvals : Requires human confirmation before executing critical decisions.

: Requires human confirmation before executing critical decisions. Full audit and transparency : Stores detailed logs of agent reasoning, actions and outcomes.

: Stores detailed logs of agent reasoning, actions and outcomes. Extensive integrations: Over 1 000 integrations and native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for broad tooling coverage.

How Cortex AgentiX contributes to AI agent orchestration security

Governed autonomy : Ensures that AI agents act within organisational policies, with role‑based access and human‑in‑the‑loop checks for sensitive actions.

: Ensures that AI agents act within organisational policies, with role‑based access and human‑in‑the‑loop checks for sensitive actions. Security ‑centric orchestration : Provides a secure, unified platform to manage agent workflows across security (SOC), IT, cloud and other domains.

: Provides a secure, unified platform to manage agent workflows across security (SOC), IT, cloud and other domains. Traceability and compliance: Every agent action is transparent and audited, supporting compliance and incident investigation.

Overview: How these tools fit together to provide complete AI agent security

Mindgard brings attacker‑inspired testing that challenges your controls. Wiz augments it with holistic visibility and risk management across cloud and agent ecosystems. Lakera Guard enforces runtime security policies around agent actions and interactions. NeMo Guardrails shapes agent behaviour and safety policies at the application layer. Cortex AgentiX focuses on the safe orchestration, governance and auditability of autonomous workflows.

FAQs

What are the key layers of security needed for AI agent orchestration?

The key layers of security for AI agent orchestration include full visibility into the AI supply chain, input validation, model safeguards, risk management across environments, tool controls, runtime monitoring and access control.

How do runtime protection tools prevent prompt injection and data leakage?

Runtime protection tools detect malicious prompts and block unsafe outputs or data exposure in real-time, helping to prevent attackers from hijacking AI processes. These vulnerabilities are invisible to static code scans.

What role do guardrail frameworks play in enforcing safe AI agent behaviour?

Guardrail frameworks enforce rules that keep AI behaviour safe, compliant and within limits, ensuring alignment with business security policies and avoiding risky behaviour.

How can a tool help identify and prioritise risks across AI agents and cloud environments?

A risk identification tool can scan systems to find vulnerabilities, then rank them by impact and likelihood so that security teams can allocate resources more efficiently and address the highest-stakes risks first.

Can multiple AI security tools be integrated together, and if so, how do they complement each other?

It’s actually recommended to integrate multiple AI security tools, because no single tool provides complete coverage for AI agent orchestration. Tools like Wiz, Mindgard, Cortex AgentiX, Lakera Guard and NeMo Guardrails cover different areas of the AI agent environment to deliver overlapping, effective protection.