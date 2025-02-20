Flagship AI and unmatched durability: HONOR X9c sets the standard

The HONOR X9c.

For most South Africans, advanced smartphone features like peace of mind, durability and cutting-edge AI are exclusive to flagship models. A mega-rand price tag is another disappointment. HONOR is challenging this expectation with the HONOR X9c, an unbreakable AI smartphone, bringing a groundbreaking user experience to the mid-range market. It goes beyond affordability, offering premium technology with less compromise on features or quality.

Tougher than life's bumps and bruises

Durability that reduces costs and stress is important in Mzansi. The HONOR X9 excels here as it is engineered to handle the challenges of daily life. Its HONOR drop-resistant design is tested to withstand falls from up to 2m, dramatically reducing the risk of screen damage. Coupled with an impressive IP65M rating for water- and dust-resistance, it can survive submersion in 25cm of water for up to five minutes and operate in extreme temperatures from -30°C to 55°C. The cushioning airbag protective case and innovative three-layer waterproof design make accidental drops and spills a lot less scary.

A smart user experience powered by MagicOS 8.0

The HONOR X9c runs on the latest MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, offering an intelligent and personalised user experience:

AI Magic Portal anticipates your needs by understanding screen context and providing quick shortcuts to relevant apps. Imagine browsing social media, spotting an outfit you love and instantly accessing product details and purchase links simply by dragging the image to the sidebar. You can effortlessly share content to social media without switching between apps.

anticipates your needs by understanding screen context and providing quick shortcuts to relevant apps. Imagine browsing social media, spotting an outfit you love and instantly accessing product details and purchase links simply by dragging the image to the sidebar. You can effortlessly share content to social media without switching between apps. Parallel Space allows you to seamlessly separate work and personal data, eliminating the need for two phones.

Additionally, Magic Capsule with quick access to controls and notifications without interrupting your current task.

For South Africans, AI-powered photography tools are very welcome. HONOR’s AI motion sensing effortlessly captures action shots and fast movements, intelligently adjusting camera settings for the perfect image, even before the shutter is pressed. AI eraser removes unwanted elements from photos, intelligently filling in the background for flawless results for epic holiday pictures and memorable moments.

Democratising AI

HONOR has been pioneering AI innovation in smart devices for years, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible. From proactive services, to platform-level AI and on-device large language models, HONOR's commitment to AI research and development is proven. The company's four-layered approach to AI, encompassing device connection, performance enhancement, on-device applications and combined on-device and cloud-based AI, demonstrates a comprehensive vision for the future of intelligent devices.

Strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Qualcomm and Google further enhance HONOR's AI capabilities, bringing cutting-edge technologies like Gemini Cloud and Imagen to users. Aligned with HONOR's drive to push the boundaries of AI, users can look forward to ongoing AI updates and innovations to further enhance their HONOR X9c experience.

HONOR's commitment to AI extends to creating a truly intelligent and intuitive user experience. From intent-based UI and AI Deepfake Detection to eye-tracking technology and AI privacy call, HONOR is prioritising user privacy and security, while enhancing convenience and efficiency.

It's hard to believe that flagship features such as AI and an intuitive user experience can be found on a mid-range smartphone. That alone is enough to set the HONOR X9c apart from the competition. AI-powered and ultra-durable, the HONOR X9c is taking on everyday challenges and expectations with ease.