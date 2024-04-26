Fleet hire platform Droppa partners with Uber

Droppa founder Khathutshelo Mufamadi.

Droppa, the trucks and bakkies hire app, has partnered with ride-hailing firm Uber’s on-demand and last-mile delivery solution for businesses, Uber Direct.

According to Droppa, the collaboration is part of its expansion strategy, solidifying its plans to continue delivering solutions within South Africa's logistics and transportation sector.

Droppa says it will leverage Uber Direct’s “extensive” network to enhance its fleet services. As a result, clients will access Uber Direct via the Droppa platform, enabling same-day parcel deliveries within Uber's operational zones, it states.

“Our collaboration with Uber Direct marks the beginning of a transformative era for Droppa. By combining our robust logistics framework with Uber’s expansive network, we are setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry, ensuring our customers receive reliable and seamless services,” says Khathutshelo Mufamadi, CEO of Droppa.

Often referred to as the “Uber for bakkies”, Droppa is an on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailingplatform.

Much like Uber, Droppa does not own trucks or bakkies, but instead has driver-partners that have registered their vehicles with it. It allows patrons and businesses to request a truck or bakkie for multi-purpose logistics, nationwide.

Once a Droppa delivery has been booked, the user will be able to track goods throughout the journey, from pick-up to drop-off. Droppa says drivers go through a rigorous screening and training process.

In 2021, Droppa entered into a partnership with fleet solutions company Elite Truck Hire, to expand its service offerings to meet national demand from customers and businesses. It also has an agreement with express parcel and courier business SkyNet Worldwide Express.

Uber Direct, introduced in South Africa in 2020, allows businesses such as restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies to deliver their products to customers.