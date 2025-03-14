Flokzu expands global footprint with exclusive SA launch event

Flokzu arrives in SA.

Flokzu, which positions itself as a global leader in business process management and automation (BPM), officially launched its presence in South Africa this year. At an exclusive event on 26 February, hosted at the Hyperclear Hive in Stellenbosch, attendees were introduced to Flokzu’s powerful automation solutions, showcasing how organisations can streamline operations, increase efficiency and accelerate digital transformation without requiring technical expertise.

Manuel Gros, CEO of Flokzu.

With a customer base spanning over 70 countries, Flokzu’s expansion into South Africa is a strategic step in empowering businesses with intelligent workflow automation. The event featured a live demonstration by Flokzu’s Founder, Juan J Moreno. Speaking with the audience, Moreno identified a process to focus on for his demonstration – a know your customer (KYC) process, one familiar to all businesses. His demonstration showcased how non-IT business users can automate any administrative or document-based process involving multiple participants, such as loan applications, client onboarding, vacation approvals, employee transitions and new product development.

Juan J. Moreno, Founder of Flokzu.

He then created and automated the workflow in Flokzu in a matter of minutes, demonstrating the power of the tool. Moreno was joined at the South African launch by Flokzu CEO Manuel Gros and CRO Micaela Suarez.

A showcase of innovation

Attendees experienced first-hand how Flokzu’s low-code/no-code platform transforms everyday operations by eliminating inefficiencies and improving productivity. Key presentations highlighted:

The ability to automate approvals, form submissions and integrations seamlessly.

seamlessly. Real-world use cases from Cogent and Kaleidoscope , two Hyperclear Tech companies leveraging Flokzu to enhance efficiency internally and for their clients.

and , two Hyperclear Tech companies leveraging Flokzu to enhance efficiency internally and for their clients. How robotic process automation (RPA) combined with Flokzu using the BOAT methodology can streamline high-volume tasks such as data entry and compliance tracking.

Tailored solutions for South African businesses

Flokzu’s expansion is supported by Hyperclear Tech, ensuring that South African businesses receive localised support, industry-specific automation strategies and seamless integration into existing systems.

Cogent’s presentation: Presented by Waseer Haffajee, Chief Automation Officer, and Kerushan Naidoo, Chief Operating Officer, Cogent demonstrated how to optimise employee onboarding, reducing a previously laborious and error-prone three-week process by 66%. Their BOAT solution, which follows a three-layered approach, reduced onboarding time to just 20 minutes, with a total processing time of five days due to third-party dependencies:

Layer 1: Flokzu managed human tasks like form-filling, approvals and scheduling.

Flokzu managed human tasks like form-filling, approvals and scheduling. Layer 2: RPA automated repetitive processes, including criminal checks.

RPA automated repetitive processes, including criminal checks. Layer 3: System integration connected HRIS and IT systems, eliminating manual data entry.

The solution delivered operational efficiency, cost savings, improved collaboration, enhanced security and a significantly better employee experience.

Kaleidoscope’s presentation: Presented by Paton Raman, Director of Strategic Integration and Client Experience, this showcase highlighted two key use cases to demonstrate how Flokzu enables business process automation to solve workflow inefficiencies across different sectors:

The banking sector: Showcased how Kaleidoscope used Flokzu to streamline a complex internal team survey process involving 50 000 employees and multiple layers of approvals. By automating workflows and manager reviews, this automation allowed for seamless collaboration and significantly faster execution. The real estate sector: Looked at how Flokzu helped streamline client engagement by automating communication tracking, significantly improving operational workflows.

Collaboration within the Hyperclear Tech ecosystem

Flokzu’s entry into the South African market is not just a launch, it’s a partnership. By working closely with the Hyperclear Tech group, Flokzu will offer a comprehensive business process management (BPM) solution that integrates with AI, RPA and advanced analytics to future-proof South African businesses. Another Hyperclear Tech company, Principa, will provide local support for Flokzu in the South African market, removing potential barriers caused by language and time zone differences.

Kerushan Naidoo, COO of Cogent.

“Our goal is to make automation accessible, simple and powerful for businesses of all sizes. With Flokzu, companies can reduce costs, eliminate paperwork and scale with confidence,” said Gros.

Join the future of process automation

Find out more about Flokzu’s leading BPM solution, schedule a demo or try Flokzu for free by visiting its website.