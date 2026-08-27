Flowgear encourages teams to start building with AI – and keep the integration layer durable

Cassandra Wallace, Senior Software Engineer at Flowgear.

Flowgear is encouraging teams to use AI-assisted building. However, being deliberate about where business integrations live, how they are approved and who remains accountable for execution is crucial for accuracy and security.

The message is plain: AI can replicate a feature in an afternoon, but it cannot rebuild the governed integration layer that decides how systems are reached, what credentials are used and which actions are allowed to run.

"This is not about replacing governance with AI. It is about giving AI a governed place to build," says Cassandra Wallace, Senior Software Engineer at Flowgear.

Vibe coding and AI assistants are moving from experiments into daily work. People can describe an app, dashboard or automation and get a first version quickly, which is exceptionally useful at all levels of business operations. The challenge is that thin layers appear over real business processes; fast to demo, hard to operate later.

The thin layer problem

A thin layer is easy to create and hard to own. It may connect a process quickly, then sit outside the normal integration estate. Credentials end up in scripts. Error handling is incomplete. Logs live in the wrong place. When something breaks, nobody knows whether the source of truth is the app, the spreadsheet, the agent prompt or the backend API.

The faster teams build with AI, the faster that debt spreads if there is no durable layer underneath.

Flowgear's view: rather than slowing experimentation, give it a governed place to take place.

The durable layer under AI

As AI agents become a more common place for people to work, they will increasingly need to do more than simply answer questions. They will need to connect to business systems, move data and trigger real processes.

That is where Flowgear sees its role. Rather than forcing someone to leave the AI tool or development environment they are already working in, Flowgear is making it possible for agents to create and use integrations from within that same environment.

This is where MCP, or Model Context Protocol, becomes important. In simple terms, MCP gives an AI agent a standard way to work with external tools. Flowgear's Builder MCP allows an agent to create integrations using Flowgear without requiring the user to build them through the Flowgear front end. For example, a developer building an application in an IDE could ask their coding agent to create the integration the application needs without leaving that workspace.

Flowgear's Runflow MCP extends the same idea to integrations that are already live, allowing approved workflows to be made available as tools that an AI agent can call when required.

AI may therefore change where the work starts, but Flowgear remains the layer responsible for connecting systems, controlling permissions and executing the underlying business processes. SOC 2 Type II compliance adds an important foundation for organisations using AI in processes where security, governance and control matter.

Start building without losing control

Getting started with enterprise integration has traditionally meant significant upfront commitment before a team can prove what is possible. Flowgear's new Start Building package is designed to change that.

It gives teams a more accessible way to start building secure, production-ready integrations quickly, while working in the same integration development environment used for more complex enterprise deployments. Rather than experimenting in a lightweight tool that may later need to be replaced, teams can start small and experience the full Flowgear platform from the outset.

That matters because integration projects rarely stay small. A first connection between two systems can quickly become part of a much broader operational process involving ERP, CRM, finance, retail, manufacturing or logistics platforms.

Start Building gives organisations room to prove value quickly without sacrificing the security, visibility and control they will need as those integrations become more important to the business.

The question for IT

The question for CIOs and integration leaders is no longer simply whether their teams will use AI to help build integrations. Increasingly, they will.

The more important question is what happens when those AI-built integrations need to become part of the business. Where does the integration logic live? Who controls which systems and data an agent can access? How can teams see what has run, troubleshoot it and manage it over time?

Flowgear's approach is to keep that work within its integration development environment. AI can help people build faster, while Flowgear remains the layer where connections, permissions, workflows and execution are managed.

That gives teams the speed and convenience of AI-assisted development without giving up the governance and operational control required for integrations that the business will ultimately depend on.