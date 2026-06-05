Flowgear launches Builder MCP to bring governed enterprise integration into AI chats, IDEs

Daniel Chilcott, Co-founder and CEO of Flowgear.

Flowgear, a South African-born enterprise integration platform used by more than 140 global partners and 1 000 certified developers worldwide, announced Builder MCP – a model context protocol (MCP) capability that lets technical teams build and test Flowgear workflows from an AI chat or local IDE, outside the Flowgear Console.

For integration architects and developers, that means scaffolding backend workflows from the tools they already use, such as Cursor, VS Code, Claude Desktop and similar environments, without switching context or opening a parallel, ungoverned integration stack.

Taming AI sprawl in the integration layer

As AI-assisted coding moves into mainstream developer workflows, many enterprises face a familiar risk in a new form: overlapping integrations, architectural drift and security gaps when every team builds backend logic in isolation.

Builder MCP addresses that by channelling AI-generated workflow work through validated patterns on Flowgear’s infrastructure. AI gets a governed toolkit, so drafts can move towards production inside the same platform controls IT teams already rely on.

For South African enterprises navigating POPIA, segregation of duties and ERP-centric operations, that distinction matters: assistant-driven automation only scales when the underlying workflows stay inspectable, permissioned and auditable.

Immediate operational benefits include:

Build from anywhere. Create and test Flowgear workflows from external AI tools, IDEs and local environments, using the same workflow-building surface available inside the Console.

Create and test Flowgear workflows from external AI tools, IDEs and local environments, using the same workflow-building surface available inside the Console. Shorter build-test loops. AI-assisted drafting reduces the gap between intent and a working workflow, so developers spend less time on boilerplate and context switching.

AI-assisted drafting reduces the gap between intent and a working workflow, so developers spend less time on boilerplate and context switching. Governance by default. Workflows built through Builder MCP inherit Flowgear’s platform-level roles, connections, logs and execution evidence. This means nothing ships outside enterprise controls.

How Builder MCP differs from typical MCP integrations

Many MCP implementations focus on giving AI agents access to existing apps, actions or data sources. Flowgear Builder MCP goes further for integration teams: it lets them create and test new Flowgear workflows from outside the Console, using the same structured workflow model that Flowgear’s built-in tooling uses – and, where approved, expose selected workflows as MCP tools so assistants can call governed backend logic with clear input/output schemas.

That makes MCP useful for real operational work: order status, inventory checks, finance exceptions, customer notifications, etc, and not only for retrieving static knowledge.

“Builder MCP re-imagines the integration life cycle by embedding Flowgear’s framework directly into the AI tools where engineering teams increasingly work,” said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder and CEO of Flowgear. “By using AI to generate and refine structured backend logic safely, organisations can collapse integration backlogs and reach production readiness without the overhead of manual console-only design.”

“Builder MCP gives enterprises the confidence to deploy AI-assisted automation because the underlying workflows are governed by a resilient, enterprise-grade environment,” said JJ Milner, co-founder of Flowgear and founder and Managing Director of Global Micro Solutions. “AI development is only as good as the systems that surround it. With Builder MCP, we provide the structural foundation required to scale AI automation safely, reliably and without sprawl.”

Built for connected operations

Mid-market and enterprise organisations depend on dense webs of ERP, CRM, finance, logistics and customer systems. When those systems stay disconnected, the cost shows up as manual handoffs, delayed visibility and duplicated effort across business units.

Flowgear connects that estate with out-of-the-box infrastructure connectivity. With Builder MCP, technical teams can rapidly scaffold workflows that link, for example, online orders, stock levels, warehouse activity, ERP records, courier systems and customer notifications, then adapt them as channels, fulfilment models or logistics providers change.

Flowgear gives developers freedom to build in their preferred environments while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. Builder MCP extends that principle to AI-assisted workflow design.

To explore Builder MCP or register the endpoint with your AI agent, visit flowgear.net/platform/builder-mcp.

Demo video: Builder MCP Demo by Daniel Chilcott