Flowgear wins IAMCP EMEA partner award

Flowgear has won a place among the global finalists. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Flowgear has been named an EMEA winner of the 2026 IAMCP Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Award in the SDC/ISV category, together with Global Micro Solutions. Flowgear is also a global finalist in the same category.

The EMEA result follows Flowgear's recognition in April as IAMCP South Africa ISV Partner of the Year 2026. That national award cited Flowgear for scaling its AI Integration Development Environment and for achieving the first AI Design Win in the CEMA region.

In six months, Flowgear has moved from a national ISV title to a regional partner-to-partner win and a place among the global finalists. For South Africa's Microsoft partner community, that progression is highly impactful: local software IP, judged and recognised internationally.

How the award entry worked

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) gives the SDC/ISV award to members who develop packaged software and deliver it through a co-sell or resell partnership with another IAMCP member. On this particular award entry, Flowgear was the software member and Global Micro Solutions was the services partner.

While Flowgear is a Global Micro Solutions company, the two organisations entered as distinct IAMCP members with those award roles. Customers can work with Flowgear directly or through 140+ authorised global partners.

“Winning EMEA as a global finalist, after the South African ISV title earlier this year, shows our model travels well. Now, IAMCP members who want to add integration as a competitive advantage for their clients have a clear place to start with us,” says JJ Milner, co-founder of Flowgear, founder and Managing Director of Global Micro Solutions.

An open door for IAMCP members

For IAMCP members and other Microsoft partners, the award is a practical signal: a South African software company already recognised nationally is now recognised regionally, and is open to partners who want to add integration delivery for their clients.

Microsoft partners can also join the Flowgear Advisor Program, which allows advisors to own the customer relationship and implementation, while Flowgear provides the platform underneath.

IAMCP members and Microsoft partners can apply at flowgear.net/partners/advisor-program.