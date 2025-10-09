FlySafair takes flight with tech-first strategy

FlySafair sees digitisation as a powerful tool to reduce inefficiencies and delays. (Photograph by: Lesley Moyo)

Low-cost airline FlySafair has placed technology at the centre of its operations, using digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline processes, cut costs, and improve the passenger experience.

This is according to Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair, speaking during a media roundtable on Wednesday.

Since taking to the skies 11 years ago as a low-cost carrier, the airline has steadily invested in digital tools to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Gordon highlighted that FlySafair sees digitisation as a powerful tool to reduce inefficiencies and delays.

“The goal is to make it as digital as possible, while still having escalation points that lead to a human channel when needed. Different passengers have different comfort levels with technology, and we have to meet them where they are.”

He noted that among its most recognisable innovations are WhatsApp boarding passes, booking management on web and app, and its flagship agentic AI customer service interface, LINDI.

According to Gordon, these solutions have positioned the airline as one of the most agile and tech-driven in the market.

Last year, the airline hosted the ITWeb team for an ITWeb TV on the road interview where its CIO Eswee Vorster shared FlySafair’s “disruptive” innovation strategy and also reiterated that it has no plans to pump the brakes on its technology and innovation efforts, given the competitive-edge it can gain.

Practical approach to adoption

The airline says AI is changing how businesses function – from customer interactions to behind-the-scenes operations. For FlySafair, the first step has been defining a clear, practical approach to adoption.

At the customer level, it believes AI is expected to reshape how people engage with the airline. Just as WhatsApp boarding passes succeeded by meeting passengers where they already were, AI will set new standards for convenience and responsiveness.

Mapping this future and aligning its operations accordingly has become a key strategic priority for FlySafair.

Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair. (Photograph by: Karolina Komendera)

The company points out that behind the scenes, AI is driving greater efficiency – streamlining refund approvals, analysing aircraft performance, and improving maintenance planning.

“We’re not the bespoke, crazy luxury product, we’re focused on making everything run smarter. Operational efficiency and on-time performance are at the core of our reputation,” said Gordon.

For FlySafair, introducing AI meant addressing one of the most common employee fears, that AI will replace jobs.

“Understandably, the first fear many employees have is that AI will replace them. A call centre agent, for example, may see an AI system respond to thousands of e-mails in seconds and assume redundancy is around the corner,” Gordon said.

“Innovation at FlySafair has never been about replacing people. It’s about giving them the tools to work smarter, focus on what matters, and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Gordon added that AI now handles routine queries, but human agents remain central to complex problem-solving, auditing AI outputs, and ensuring smooth communication. This approach has helped overcome scepticism and build trust, he noted.

He added that the airline has also embedded co-creation into its adoption model. Teams are encouraged to identify their own AI use cases, giving them a sense of ownership and ensuring the technology supports rather than dictates their daily work.

Staff experimentation

FlySafair’s innovation culture is not confined to formal projects, says the company. The airline actively encourages staff to experiment with emerging tools like ChatGPT to draft e-mails, prepare reports, or test creative ideas. While governance and risk controls are in place, FlySafair believes the best way to learn is through real-world use.

“Governance and risk management remain important, but the reality is that AI is here to stay. The best way to learn how to harness it, and to identify its pitfalls, is to use it. Structured workshops help, but informal ‘show-and-tell’ sessions, where departments share their AI experiments every few weeks, have proven effective in spreading knowledge and confidence,” said Gordon.

He pointed out that this grassroots approach has accelerated adoption and built confidence across teams.

“We don’t have a formal innovation hub, innovation is embedded in our culture. We run hackathons and encourage people to solve problems before they escalate.”

He also highlighted that the aviation sector faces mounting external pressures, from air traffic controller shortages, especially in the US and South Africa to aircraft supply delays and rising operational costs.