FNB Connect goes live with eSIM solution

FNB Connect has launched an eSIM offering, amid growing demand among customers.

FNB Connect today launched an eSIM solution for its retail and commercial customers.

The big-four bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) launched in 2015, allowing FNB customers to choose from a range of contract and prepaid packages, smartphones and devices.

In a statement, FNB Connect CEO Sashin Sookroo says the bank has seen an overwhelming number of retail and commercial banking customers connect to the FNB app through eSIM-ready devices.

“The number of FNB customers with eSIM-enabled smartphones has grown by 169% in the past three years. Moreover, we expect these numbers to grow further as eSIM-enabled devices become more readily available across more devices with more affordable price points,” says Sookroo.

“This offering will enable our customers to port their numbers to us more easily. Because an eSIM is a digital chip embedded into one’s device, it means each customer can connect to multiple mobile networks without the hassle of needing to physically swap their SIM cards.”

Instead of an integrated circuit located on a removable SIM card, typically made of PVC, an eSIM consists of software installed onto a chip permanently attached to a device.

The new frontier in SIM technology has been touted as a game-changer in phone connectivity, with experts saying it will play an important role in accelerating the local MVNO market.

FNB Connect’s announcement follows other MVNO players, like Melon Mobile, which offer eSIM solutions in the local market.

According to FNB, it expects the introduction of eSIMs to have a net positive environmental impact over time, as it eliminates the need for production, warehousing and delivery of physical SIM cards.

“In line with FNB’s aspiration to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 in our South African operations, we’re excited to see how this move will help us and our customers to minimise our environmental impact, while reducing plastic waste,” concludes Sookroo.