FNB draws from internal ‘talent pool’ to find new CIO

La-Cell Mouton is FNB’s new chief information officer.

First National Bank (FNB) has appointed La-Cell Mouton as its new chief information officer (CIO), effective 1 September.

Mouton takes on the role following a stint as joint-CIO alongside Kevin Mitchell, who has now moved to a FirstRand Group role.

In a statement, FNB says Mouton’s appointment will provide additional capacity for the CIO teams across the business.

The newly-appointed CIO joined the bank in 2000 as a developer for the BANKit Online Banking system. From 2005 to 2007, he was part of a team that migrated the original online banking system and BANKit into a single platform, forming the current online banking offering.

In 2009, he was appointed as CIO of FNB Online Banking and partnered with various businesses to enhance the online banking platform. Following the merger of the online and app teams, he led a team in iDigtech to get grips with big data technology, with the aim of using machine learning to combat digital fraud – leading to the creation of Intelligent Data and Analytics in 2017.

In 2020, Mouton was named as core banking platform head, leading the modernisation of the core banking platform across the retail and commercial businesses within FNB. He also served as CIO for the retail segment in 2022.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, says Mouton’s experience across FNB’s businesses and his expertise in systems architecture, software development and IT operations, makes him the natural candidate for the role.

“La-Cell has been an integral part of our digital transformation. Over the past 23 years, he has helped deliver some of the most innovative products and services that have helped propel FNB beyond banking, while at the same time driving capability modernisation and IT delivery,” Kellan comments.

“I am proud that we are once again able to draw from our talent pool within FNB, highlighting the value and importance of our dynamic succession planning that has consistently helped us grow and promote our top performers.”