FNB offers foreign nationals dedicated web page

First National Bank (FNB) has created a web page tailored for foreign national customers.

“The new web page provides key information on transactional accounts and essential details that can optimise your banking experience,” the big-four bank told clients last week.

Says Jacqui O’Sullivan, FNB corporate affairs executive: “FNB has consistently offered foreign national customers a range of products and services to accommodate their banking needs. As part of our inclusion strategy and integrated advice-led approach, we recognise the need for a dedicated web page for our approximately 450 000 foreign national customer base, by giving them easy access to important information and updates from FNB.”

According to O’Sullivan, the main features include information about banking products, services, process of opening an account, documentation required and frequently asked questions specific to foreign nationals.

Prior to the launch of the web page, foreign national customers had to search FNB’s full website, or visit a local FNB branch to obtain any information they require, but now, through the creation of this webpage, information is readily available for foreign national customers, she notes.

She points out that customers can access the web page via fnb.co.za >> Bank >> Foreign National banking.