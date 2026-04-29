FNB taps AI to bolster NAVi virtual assistant

Johan Maree, CEO of FNB Nav. (Image supplied)

FNB has enhanced its NAVi virtual assistant platform, as part of a broader move to strengthen advisor -led banking and improve how customers experience servicing in real-time.

In a statement, the big-four bank says NAVi was launched as a virtual assistant on the FNB banking app late last year, to enhance everyday banking for customers.

According to the bank, this latest evolution represents a step-change in how artificial intelligence (AI) is embedded into advisor workflows, helping bridge the gap between digital convenience and personalised experience.

It notes that the enhancement of NAVi moves beyond traditional self-service tools, introducing a more integrated model where AI supports advisors in customer interactions.

This results in faster, more intuitive and consistent interactions without replacing human judgement, it adds.

“NAVi represents another innovative and important milestone in how we support our customers, through embedded AI,” says Johan Maree, CEO of FNB Nav. “Our focus is on empowering our advisors with intelligent tools that remove friction, enhance consistency and enable them to deliver meaningful advice at scale and in a way that is helpful, responsible and ultimately improves the customer experience.”

FNB points out that rather than attempting to replace human expertise, NAVi is designed to strengthen it. The solution equips advisors with real-time intelligence and contextual insights – where NAVi can assist an employee to access information that is pertinent to the customer’s needs – during live customer conversations, with guided next best actions soon to come.

“As customers’ financial needs grow more complex, the expectations placed on advisors continue to rise,” says Eric Enslin, CEO of FNB Private Banking and Advisory.

Eric Enslin, CEO of FNB Private Banking and Advisory. (Image supplied)

“To meet those expectations consistently, advisors need systems that actively support them in real-time, not slow them down. NAVi provides that critical layer of support by bringing relevant insights, context and guidance directly into the flow of conversation. This allows our advisors to spend less time navigating systems and more time applying judgement, building trust and delivering high-quality, personalised advice.”

Responsible and ethical AI adoption remains central to FNB’s approach, says the bank. It explains that NAVi has built-in guardrails that support compliant, safe and transparent use of AI, while ensuring human accountability remains firmly at the centre of every interaction. This provides both customers and advisors with confidence and trust in how AI is applied.

“Ultimately, NAVi reflects the kind of bank we are building; one where technology works quietly in the background to make human interactions more meaningful, more consistent and more impactful,” concludes Maree.