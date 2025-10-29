FNB, Visa renew partnership to shape Africa’s fintech space

Back from left: Gordon Little, group platform and payments executive at FNB; Michael Berner, head of Southern and East Africa at Visa; and Gideon Joubert, CFO at FNB. Front: Lineshree Moodley, country head for Visa South Africa; and Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB.

FNB and Visa have renewed their partnership, extending a 55-year relationship with the long-standing mandate to roll-out payment solutions to expand financial inclusion across SA and Africa.

According to a statement, the agreement marks the continuation of a relationship that began in mid-1966.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, said the renewal demonstrates FNB’s ambition to further expand access to secure digital payments, support small businesses and lead in financial services innovation across the continent.

“We see payments as a core enabler of inclusive growth, and partnering with Visa allows us to continue removing barriers, delivering secure and seamless payment experiences and reaching customers in new ways across our markets to ensure digital financial access is universal and effortless.”

This alliance is behind several developments to have impacted Africa’s fintech and financial services.

These include digital wallets, instant payments, contactless tolling and small business support, and reinforced payment security.

Lineshree Moodley, country head for Visa South Africa, added: “Renewing our partnership with FNB is a strategic milestone in Visa’s journey to accelerate digital inclusion across Africa.”

“Together, we’ll keep investing where it matters most – scaling payments innovation and delivering secure, reliable digital transactions that earn trust – transaction after transaction, in every community we serve,” Kellan concluded.