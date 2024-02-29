Focusing on the future, ZTE unveils world's first AI 5G FWA at MWC24

ZTE's 5G FWA and MBB products lineup showcased at MWC24.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, announced its Full-Scenario Ecosystem 3.0 during the ZTE Devices New Products Launch held on the first day of MWC Barcelona 2024.

This initiative enriches ZTE's 1+2+N product portfolio, and marks the debut of the world's first AI 5G FWA¹ (Fixed Wireless Access), aiming to offer a better life for all by rebuilding users' experiences through AI.

ZTE's personal and home data terminals are experiencing steady growth. According to the latest report from TSR, an international professional consulting agency, ZTE FWA and MBB products secured the number one market share worldwide in 2023, a position held by ZTE for three consecutive years, with the shipment of its 5G FWA and MBB exceeding four million units. ZTE has partnered with more than 120 5G FWA carriers, accounting for approximately 80% of the total worldwide. To adapt to the evolving landscape of FWA development, the company continues to actively explore and adopt new AI technologies, aiming to play a leading role in future advancements.

Global debut of AI 5G FWA, leading the new trend of 5G FWA development

The newly-launched 5G FWA flagship product, ZTE G5 Ultra, can provide users with a faster and smoother network experience with a 20% increase in bandwidth utilisation and a 30% decrease in network congestion. It achieves network strategy control and bandwidth optimisation in different scenarios through the application of multidimensional AI network algorithms based on the underlying device behavior and network application analysis.

ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI 5G FWA.

ZTE G5 Ultra is equipped with a 13dBi ultra-high gain antenna, and adopts ZTE's latest AI antenna algorithm to intelligently track and lock onto network signals, achieving approximately 50% wider high gain beam width, 20% faster data rate in weak signal scenario and 25% wider signal coverage.

In addition, G5 Ultra is equipped with with the latest WiFi 7 technology, supporting 6GHz/5GHz/2.4GHz tri-band access with a peak data rate up to 19Gbps and 4K QAM, 320MHz large bandwidth and multi-link operation (MLO), etc, providing users with a fresh network experience.

13dBi ultra-high gain 5G Advanced-ready outdoor FWA, equipped with ZTE's latest AI antenna algorithm

Moreover, ZTE launched the fifth generation of 5G outdoor FWA ZTE G5F, a 5G Advanced-ready FWA, during the event. ZTE G5F supports Sub6G and mmW Carrier Aggregation and Dual Connectivity, with a peak data rate of up to 10Gbps, offering users an unprecedented ultra-high-speed network experience.

Equipped with a 13dBi ultra-high gain antenna and ZTE's latest AI antenna algorithm, ZTE G5F enables the multi-scenario, full-dimension and wide-area adaptive smart antenna switching and ensures stable network signal access, achieving 70% wider high gain beam width and 20% wider signal coverage.

ZTE G5F supports multi-scenario and multi-angle installation and adjustment, including pole mounting, wall mounting, window mounting, providing users with flexibility and convenience during installation.

The fifth generation of 5G outdoor FWA ZTE G5F.

Based on Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0, AI unlocks infinite possibilities, offering a revolutionary full-access experience that spans various application scenarios, including sports and health, audio and visual entertainment, business and travel, home and education, and intelligent driving.

ZTE's mobile internet products are designed to enhance interconnectivity and control with other intelligent devices by perceiving user requirements and environmental changes. This enables them to deliver better service and handle complicated application scenarios more effectively with improved data processing and computing capabilities based on multi-terminal fusion.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html