Foldable iPhone sells out across iStores in SA on launch day

Priced up to R76 999, Apple’s first foldable − iPhone Duo − faces affordability pressures despite strong launch interest.

The first batch of Apple’s iPhone Duo sold out across every iStore in South Africa on Friday, the launch day, after strong pre-orders and demand from customers eager to experience the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore South Africa, told ITWeb that most of the initial allocation had already been taken up via pre-orders before the device officially went on sale, leaving only a handful of units available for walk-in customers, across all iStore branches nationwide.

“The pre-orders have been really strong. The stock we got was pretty much sold on pre-order. We had a limited number of units that we could sell during the day, and even those were sold in the line outside before we opened the doors,” says Dodd.

The launch-day sell-out comes as Apple enters the foldable smartphone market with a device that combines its established design approach with a new form factor.

According to Dodd, customer interest has been building through online coverage and international influencers who have showcased the handset ahead of its local release.

Describing what distinguishes the phone from competitors, he explains the Duo stands out through Apple’s design, featuring a titanium finish, rounded edges and a folding display.

Its dual-screen functionality allows users to enjoy a larger viewing area, effectively offering an iPad Mini-like experience in a smartphone.

According to Dodd, the device combines improved camera features and the versatility of the foldable form factor with Apple’s characteristic design approach and hardware quality.

“Customers are very excited and very pleased with the way it looks, feels and operates. People have been following us online for some time and following the influencers overseas. It’s got the Apple design and flavour to it. The titanium finish on the outside, the rounded edges and the way the screen unfolds are unique to Apple. It’s very Apple, this phone,” he says.

In SA, Apple held 19% to 20% market share, as of early 2026, and ranks as the second-largest smartphone brand, behind Samsung, according to a Statcounter report.

Question of affordability

While SA’s tightly-contested market is considered “price-sensitive”, Dodd notes there is a growing appetite for high-end smartphones, as consumers in the premium segment increasingly seek unique features from their devices.

The device’s starting price of R47 999 (256GB) has not prevented strong initial demand from South Africans, with sales predominantly coming from the middle class.

The price goes all the way to R76 999 for the 2TB.

“I think people are generally buying after a three-year cycle. A lot of the cellular networks have sort of conditioned customers to buy on that three-year cycle, but the strong trade-in values we are offering is changing things. People can come in with a 17 Pro Max, put that down and use it as a substantial deposit against purchasing a new Duo,” Dodd states.

Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore South Africa.

Premium appeal, limited volumes

Industry pundits tell ITWeb the device’s commercial prospects in the longer term will depend less on its novelty than on consumers’ ability to afford it, access to financing and the appeal of its folding-screen design.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx and ICT analyst, explains: “The iPhone Duo will benefit enormously from the success of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8, which has given foldable phones credibility as a premium smartphone category.

“That means Apple is entering a market where consumers have already shown willingness to pay a premium for folding screens. The Duo also brings Apple's fiercely loyal customer base into this market, including people who have wanted a foldable phone but were unwilling to leave the Apple ecosystem,” Goldstuck says.

At R47 999 for the entry-level model, the iPhone Duo occupies an expensive position even within the premium smartphone category. The phone can compete at the top of the market, but its price places it beyond the means of most South African consumers, adds Goldstuck.

“Honor and Huawei foldables are more accessible, price-wise, but Apple has repeatedly demonstrated that its customers will pay more for its ecosystem and user experience.

“Trade-ins and contracts will help make the price manageable for affluent buyers on the one hand but, on the other hand, the exclusivity of the device will add to its appeal,” he states.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx and ICT analyst.

Thecla Mbongue, principal analyst at Omdia, says the research firm expects the device to attract a relatively small audience, with its specialised design competing against more established considerations when customers choose an iPhone.

“We expect a moderate demand. The foldable feature is a fancy and maybe practical one, though not always the first criteria of selection for an iPhone. At the same time, as for most iPhones, the Duo is a high-end device, which will be limited to the higher-end users and those who qualify for device financing schemes,” she points out.

“The iPhone Duo’s starting price is expected to limit its competitiveness in SA, where constrained purchasing power, geopolitical uncertainty and cheaper smartphone alternatives heighten affordability pressures,” comments Ofentse Dazela, co-founder and director of pricing research at SouthPoint Market Intelligence.

“Demand will likely remain confined to affluent consumers, with financing and trade-in incentives providing limited relief. This means the iPhone Duo is more likely to compete on brand prestige, innovation and product differentiation than on price or sales volume in SA,” Dazela asserts.

Connectivity vs affordability

South Africa’s mobile network infrastructure is unlikely to determine the Duo’s commercial performance to the same extent as its price and target market. Goldstuck argues that the device’s core benefits extend beyond mobile network speeds, particularly for people who use a larger display for work and entertainment.

“The larger display gears the device to productivity, reading, entertainment and multitasking, and none of these depend on 5G. Most buyers at this end of the market also have access to strong connectivity at home and work,” Goldstuck comments.

Dazela takes a more enabling view of connectivity, noting: “Expanding 5G coverage, particularly across affluent urban markets, should enhance the iPhone Duo’s appeal by supporting superior connectivity and data -intensive applications.

“However, network infrastructure will remain an enabling factor rather than a key demand driver, with wider adoption largely dependent on affordability, consumer purchasing power and access to competitive operator financing.”

The Android factor

The initial customer base is expected to consist mainly of existing iPhone owners who can afford a premium upgrade, rather than large numbers of Android users moving to Apple.

Goldstuck identifies professionals, business owners and technology enthusiasts as likely early adopters, particularly those who already purchase Apple’s more expensive smartphone models. For these consumers, the Duo offers a new form factor without requiring them to leave the company’s ecosystem.

“The Duo gives them access to the advantages of a folding screen while retaining the Apple ecosystem. Samsung has already demonstrated the appeal of this form factor, and Apple can now offer it to consumers who would not consider switching to Android. Some Samsung users will be tempted across, but the greater opportunity is among Apple's own customers, especially those who regularly buy Pro and Pro Max models,” states Goldstuck.

Dazela similarly expects premium iPhone owners to form the largest group of prospective buyers, with technology enthusiasts and users of existing premium foldables providing additional demand. “We anticipate fewer Android switchers, as the cost of the device and established platform preferences limit migration,” comments Dazela.

Beyond affordability, durability is a key selling factor, notes Goldstuck.

“Price will be the biggest limitation, followed by questions about durability and the cost of repairs. Samsung, Honor and Huawei have established a strong reputation for foldables, and Apple has to prove its first attempt can match that experience.

“The Duo will generate enormous excitement at launch, but its sales volumes will remain well below those of conventional iPhones because of the price,” Goldstuck concludes.

[PICTURE] Ofentse Dazela

[CAPTION] Ofentse Dazela, director of pricing research at Africa Analysis.