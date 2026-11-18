Following the Indabas, AppConverge keeps hiring accountability in focus.

AppConverge is continuing conversations with organisations following its participation at HR Indaba and IT Indaba 2026, with a focus on connected people processes, candidate communication and accountability in hiring.

At HR Indaba on 20 October, AppConverge participated as a Gold Partner and hosted “When AI Starts Hiring: What HR Must Still Own?” Founder and CEO Mookho Kabi joined Dr Amber Anderson, Managing Director of Cristal Capital, for a discussion moderated by Lesang Tshoke. The company also exhibited as a Silver Partner at IT Indaba on 21 October.

What stays with HR

AI can help teams work through recruitment administration. The responsibility for the process still needs an owner. Who decides what a role requires? Who questions a recommendation? And who makes sure candidates hear back?

These questions remain relevant long after the exhibition banners come down. Applications, interview arrangements and feedback can quickly fill an HR team’s day. “Just following up” should not need its own place on the organogram.

The session explored why human judgment, fairness, empathy and accountability remain central to hiring. Understanding a candidate’s working preferences and contribution to a team calls for thoughtful questions and human assessment, rather than treating culture as a score that technology can settle on its own.

Conversations from the exhibition floor

AppConverge’s team reported interest from organisations handling frequent recruitment and substantial employee movement. Delegates wanted to understand how connected tools could make their work easier without sending them in several directions for different parts of a solution.

(Left) From left: Mookho Kabi, Founder and CEO, AppConverge; Xenia Rhode, AWS Partner Development Manager, Cloud On Demand; and Dr Amber Anderson, Managing Director, Cristal Capital, at HR Indaba 2026. (Right) Delegates engaging with the AppConverge team at its IT Indaba 2026 exhibition stand.

AppConverge People brings together People Recruit, People Operations and People Learn, connecting recruitment, employee operations and learning. The discussion moved beyond individual features to the handovers between teams, where repeated administration and missed updates can slow progress.

For HR leaders, useful questions include how long a vacancy takes to fill, where a process stalls and how promptly candidates receive updates. For management, the wider conversation includes workload, development and employee wellbeing alongside commercial performance.

The next conversation

AppConverge is following up with delegates and arranging demonstrations around their specific requirements. Detailed questions about deployment and third-party integrations will be addressed with the team in those discussions.

The company thanks the HR Indaba and IT Indaba organisers, delegates and partners for the conversations across both events. Organisations that did not have time for a full discussion at the stand can also contact the team.

Watch the HR Indaba conversation

Watch Mookho Kabi, Founder and CEO of AppConverge, and Dr Amber Anderson, Managing Director of Cristal Capital, discuss “When AI Starts Hiring: What HR Must Still Own?” moderated by Lesang Tshoke.

Watch the session on YouTube:

To explore AppConverge People or request a demonstration, visit https://people.appconverge.com/contact.

Media contact: Lesang Tshoke | Marketing, Branding & PR at AppConverge | lesang@appconverge.com