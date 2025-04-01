Food distribution app enables real-time beneficiary tracking

The SA Harvest smart beneficiary vetting app will also collect evidence of need, capacity and opportunity.

SA Harvest has launched a smart beneficiary vetting mobile app, to track and monitor how food aid is distributed across SA’s informal economy.

The food rescue organisation says it is leveraging technology to deliver food and deepen relationships, gather insights and spotlight the rising stars in the hunger relief ecosystem.

Developed in partnership with online training firm Garnish Global, the system ensures food reaches legitimate, active community-based organisations (CBOs) and non-government organisations, while generating data that fuels broader social impact.

SA Harvest COO Ozzy Nel explains: “Food is our starting point − our currency − but our real work is about enabling systematic change. This vetting system gives us visibility into the lives, challenges and strengths of our CBO partners. We’re building trust, collecting data and becoming a conduit for others to invest meaningfully in community development.”

With over 300 beneficiary organisations in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, SA Harvest says it aims to address the perceived fragmentation of SA’s informal food economy, where many feeding schemes operate without official documentation, registration or safety oversight.

The vetting app includes:

Real-time beneficiary tracking to confirm legitimacy and activity.

Digital receipts and geo-tagging to verify food deliveries.

Automated fraud detection to flag inconsistencies.

Low-data usability to accommodate CBOs with limited internet access.

Organisations submit information via the app − including photos, operational data and food safety indicators − and SA Harvest teams conduct on-the-ground verification to ensure accuracy.

“We’re not just gathering data,” says Lauren Henderson, founder of Garnish Global. “We are collecting evidence of need, capacity and opportunity. For example, if a beneficiary claims they have a kitchen, they must show proof through a picture. This technology-driven approach allows us to gather information more efficiently and use it to secure more food for those in need.”

The app is only the first layer, as SA Harvest’s local teams verify each organisation through partnerships with community leaders, NGOs and regional networks. Regular monitoring ensures that beneficiaries remain active and compliant, and the data enables SA Harvest to report on much more than food.

“We now know where the gaps are,” adds Nel. “Not just in meals, but in education, infrastructure, clothing and nutrition. The data shows us where communities are under pressure − and where there’s potential for others to plug in and help lift the entire ecosystem.”