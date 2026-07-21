Forge Academy, Project Dream SA ink skills pact

Forge Academy Northern campus training facility.

Education and training lab Forge Academy Group has formed a strategic partnership with Project Dream SA.

In a statement, the group says they will establish a framework for the implementation of programmes focused on skills development, enterprise development, socio-economic development and fourth industrial revolution readiness.

In addition, the organisations will design and implement initiatives that promote digital inclusion, employment creation, entrepreneurship, food security , community development, and future-focused skills training.

Tariq Shurmah, chief operating officer of Forge Academy, comments: “Through collaboration, innovation and effective implementation, we aim to create opportunities that empower individuals, support businesses and contribute to the long-term development of South Africa's economy and communities.”

Group CEO Craig Clutty adds: “We believe every young person deserves access to opportunity, every entrepreneur deserves access to support, and every community deserves access to sustainable development. This partnership allows us to transform that belief into action.”

According to the statement, the partnership is built on a shared commitment to create sustainable opportunities that improve lives while contributing to long-term economic growth and social impact.

Project Dream SA founder, Chanté Marais, explains: “Over the past few months, we have focused on preparing the soil, building relationships, creating opportunities, and laying a strong foundation for meaningful impact.

“Through this partnership with Forge Academy Group, we are now entering an exciting new season where the seeds are being planted. We look forward to seeing these seeds take root, grow, and bear fruit in the lives of the young people and communities we serve.”

Project Dream SA’s Graeme Cronje states: “This project is an intentional and well-orchestrated endeavour developed to create a unique product that turns dreams into reality. As Project Dream SA, we can realise the potential impact a dream can have on society. Dreams are where all great ideas begin, and great ideas can change the world.”