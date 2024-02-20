Forge targets Ekurhuleni youth with 4IR skills centre

A cohort of 20 students have been selected for the AWS with Business Analysis and Community Construction programme.

Forge Academy & Labs has introduced a new training centre and technical education courses in partnership with mining and metals processing group, Sibanye-Stillwater, to train youth in technical courses.

According to a statement, the training centre unveiled this week, kicks off with two 12-month programmes offering certification courses in Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Business Analysis and Community Construction.

The courses will be run from two fully-fitted and air-conditioned modular training rooms installed on the grounds of Sibanye-Stillwater’s Precious Metal Refinery (PMR) in Brakpan in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

The initiative forms part of the PMR’s community youth development and empowerment programme, and the cohort of 10 students selected for each course has been drawn from the local communities of Mzumbe, Reedville, Wright Park and Kwa Mkhancwa.

Speaking at the launch, Forge co-founder and CEO, Craig Clutty, said: “Today, we stand at the threshold of a new era, an era where technology not only shapes our daily lives but also holds the promise to address some of our continent’s most enduring challenges.

“It is my utmost pleasure to welcome you, our bright young minds, to the exciting world of technology education, an opportunity made possible by the generous sponsorship of this programme by Sibanye-Stillwater.”

Forge Academy says its training approach aims to equip young people to participate and perform actively in economies centred on the fourth industrial revolution.

The academy says it is among the first training organisations in SA to combine the AWS and business analysis certification in one course.

The AWS with Business Analysiscourse provides an understanding of big data analysis, teaching modules focusing on process big data with AWS Lambda and Glue ETL in a scalable, secure manner. The business analysis component is rated at an NQF Level 5 and is accredited through the MICT SETA, notes ForgeAcademy.

The Community Construction programme will give participants hands-on experience across various disciplines, including bricklaying, plumbing and electrical wiring. Among the aims is to provide course participants with an integrated understanding of all aspects of construction.

Forge Academy’s COO, Tariq Shurmah, explained the training also focuses on professional skills such as adaptive communication, time management, resume building, and interviewing to prepare for employer meetings and interviews.

“Forge Academy’s programme is more than just a series of workshops; it is a platform for collaboration and shared learning. Bringing this type of training to people without them having to travel to places like Sandton, Randburg or Pretoria is revolutionary. You don’t have to travel far to get these qualifications because now it’s in your community.”