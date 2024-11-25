ForgeX, Cisco unveil another incubation centre

Smangele Nkosi, country leader for Cisco SA; Cynthia A Griffin, minister counsellor for commercial affairs for Sub-Saharan Africa at the US Embassy; Craig Meyer, director, innovation and special projects at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies; and Dr Gwen Ramokgopa from the Ramokgopa Foundation, with the ForgeX and Cisco teams.

Networking giant Cisco has collaborated with incubation hub ForgeX, to introduce a new EDGE Centre in Johannesburg.

These centres function as hubs for incubation, innovation and education. EDGE − which stands for “experience, design, go-to-market and earn” −provide access to Cisco connectivity and collaboration technology, as well as resources for training and enablement programmes for local businesses.

In a statement, the companies say this will be the eighth Cisco EDGE Centre in SA, and forms part of Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program me .

Among these centres is WomHub, which is said to be the first female-led incubator in SA, and is dedicated to promoting gender equality and supporting women inscience, technology, engineering and mathematics.

According to Cisco, since the inception of the first centre in 2019 in SA, Cisco EDGE Centres have developed 200 local SMME partnerships and helped to create 104 jobs.

The EDGE Centres serve as a space to share business knowledge to stimulate innovation, help develop SMMEs in the digital age, speed up their entry to market and create new jobs for the South African economy.

The new centre will be equipped with Cisco technology, enabling local businesses to connect with global Cisco experts.

Additionally, the Cisco Networking Academy – which offers IT-skills-to-jobs programmes – will offer training opportunities on skills development, digital literacy, and cyber security certifications to visitors of the EDGE Centres.

“Our shared vision with ForgeX is to create a new network of certified Cisco partners offering innovative technology solutions to the South African market,” says Conrad Steyn, country digital acceleration leader at Cisco South Africa.

“This collaboration reflects our goal of supporting SA’s digital economy, expected to comprise nearly 20% of GDP by 2028.”

ForgeX says its business model was conceived with a mission to bridge the digital divide and empower SA’s SMMEs by offering essential tools, training and acceleration opportunities.

Martine Solomon, executive director at ForgeX, comments: “This collaboration will enable SMMEs to leverage technology to build sustainable businesses and drive local innovation.

“Our hands-on approach to business development and Cisco’s expertise creates a robust support structure for entrepreneurs and youth. We are building an inclusive ecosystem, where digital and entrepreneurial skills foster economic resilience and community growth.”

Cisco’s CDA programme collaborates with government and private sector organisations around the world to build sustainable and inclusive innovation ecosystems powered by ethical technology solutions, the company notes.

With more than 1 600 active or completed projects in 50 countries, Cisco says through the programme, it is unlocking new value for participating businesses and their customers.

Smangele Nkosi, country leader at Cisco South Africa, says: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive digital future by driving innovation and enabling job creation within SA’s dynamic technology landscape.

“With AI emerging as a crucial driver of economic transformation, it is vital to equip SMMEs with the skills, tools and knowledge required to harness its potential. By empowering these businesses, we not only accelerate their growth, but also contribute to sustainable income generation and long-term economic resilience in the country.”