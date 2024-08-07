Former Altron CEO Robbie Venter dies

Former Altron CEO Robbie Venter has died, aged 64.

Robbie Venter, former CEO of JSE-listed technology services group Altron, has passed away at the age of 64.

“It is with deep sadness that the Altron board announces the passing of Robert (Robbie) Venter on 6 August 2024,” says Altron in a statement.

“Robbie was truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment, generously sharing his wisdom and experience as a valued member of the Altron board. His contributions to Altron, since 1997, were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed.”

The company notes his outstanding contributions and leadership made a lasting impact on the technology industry and business at large.

“The Altron board takes this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the Venter family, friends and loved ones on the untimely passing of Robbie, who left an indelible mark on all who came into contact with him.”

Venter replaced his father Bill Venter as CEO of Altron in 2011.

A former tennis player, Venter was a semi-finalist at the Wimbledon Juniors in 1978 and moved to the US that year to take up a tennis scholarship at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Venter retired from tennis in 1985 and completed an MBA at UCLA before working at Bear Stearns for three years. He returned to South Africa in 1990.

He resigned as CEO of Altron in 2016 after the company had reached an agreement with Value Capital Partners that saw the investment company make a capital investment of R400 million in the group.

Venter was replaced by former Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.