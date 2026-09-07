Former PayU Africa CEO joins Hyphen

Karen Nadasen joins Hyphen as chief client officer.

Hyphen has appointed former PayU Africa CEO Karen Nadasen as chief client officer, to oversee all aspects of the company's client relationships and retention strategies.

Nadasen took up the role on 1 September, as the enterprise financial management platform looks to create a more integrated client experience across its business.

According to a statement, her role brings sales, marketing, pre-sales engineering, implementation and elements of product management under a single function.

She joins Hyphen after several years at the helm of Naspers-owned fintech PayU Africa, where she led strategy , commercial growth and operations across 37 African countries.

During her tenure, she was involved in the transformation of PayU's South African business and in positioning the African operation ahead of the sale of PayU's Global Payments Organisation to Rapyd.

While PayU's Global Payments Organisation was sold to Rapyd, the remaining PayU operations, including the South African business, remains within the Naspers/Prosus portfolio.

Nadasen previously held strategic and technology roles at Microsoft and BP in the UK and Europe. Her experience spans software development, systems analysis, product management and programme delivery.

“Karen brings a combination of commercial depth and hands-on operational experience across African payments,” says Gerrie Butler, CEO of Hyphen. “Her new role gives our clients a single, accountable relationship with Hyphen, and Karen is exactly the right person to build that.”

Her appointment adds experience from across the financial services and payments ecosystem to Hyphen's leadership team, the company notes.

Nadasen previously chaired the Ecommerce Forum of South Africa and Payments Association of South Africa Card Stakeholder Forum, and contributed to the Financial Services Working Group of the BRICS Business Council.

She is also a co-founder of Women in Payments Africa and recently joined the board of Christel House South Africa.

Nadasen holds an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, where she graduated cum laude after researching the global open banking phenomenon. She has also completed an executive programme in Behavioural Science at Yale School of Management.

“Hyphen has built a genuine reputation in African payments over close to two decades, and this role is an opportunity to bring the client experience as close together as the platform already is,” states Nadasen. “I'm looking forward to working with the team, and with Hyphen's clients.”