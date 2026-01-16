Former Standard Bank IT operator faces R1.9m fraud charges

A former IT operator is accused of exploiting bank systems, causing Standard Bank losses exceeding R1.9 million.

A former IT operator at Standard Bank has been released on bail after appearing in court on fraud and theft charges linked to alleged internal system abuse.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Vivian Brink, 60, was brought before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest.

Prosecutors allege that during his employment at the bank, Brink improperly altered digital account settings to benefit himself financially.

“The alleged misconduct took place over nearly four years, from January 2014 to November 2017. During this period, Brink is accused of unlawfully expanding the overdraft facility on his own account, causing financial losses to Standard Bank exceeding R1.9 million,” says the SAPS statement.

The court granted Brink bail of R5 000 at his first appearance. The case has been postponed to 3 February and will now proceed at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

In 2024, two former Absa staff members were handed custodial sentences for orchestrating a scheme to defraud foreign nationals and deceased account holders, according to Business Day.

Investigations revealed that the pair collaborated to divert funds from inactive accounts into new accounts they had illicitly opened, allowing them to misappropriate the money.