Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joins Motus board

Sipho Maseko has joined the Motus board of directors.

Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has been appointed deputy chairman of Motus after joining the automotive group’s board as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 September.

The JSE-listed automotive group announced yesterday that Maseko will also serve on its nomination and remuneration committees.

Maseko is widely recognised for leading Telkom through a major turnaround during his tenure as group CEO and previously served as chief operating officer of Vodacom Group and CEO of BP Africa.

Maseko left Telkom in 2021 after eight years with the company.

According to Motus, Maseko brings extensive leadership experience spanning digital transformation, telecommunications, energy, technology, automotive and retail .

He currently serves as a non-executive director of Shoprite Holdings and KAP, and previously chaired Airlink.

In a separate appointment, Motus named chartered accountant Sango Ntsaluba as an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit and risk committee.

Ntsaluba is a founding member of audit firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo and has served on the boards of several listed companies, including Barloworld, Kumba Iron Ore, Pioneer Foods and Ascendis Health.

He currently chairs Thungela Resources and serves as a director of Clicks Group.

Motus says fit and proper assessments were conducted for both appointments in line with the JSE listings requirements and confirmed there were no integrity concerns.

"The board welcomes Sipho and Sango, and wishes them well in their respective roles at Motus."