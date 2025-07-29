Former Workday executive joins Jem as investor

Zuko Mdwaba, Jem strategic enterprise partner and investor.

Jem, a local HR and financial platform for frontline workers, has appointed Zuko Mdwaba as strategic enterprise partner and investor.

Mdwaba is best known for building Salesforce and Workday’s African businesses from the ground up, scaling both from relative unknowns on the continent, to household names generating billions in annual revenue.

In a statement, Jem says he brings over 30 years of experience in leading global technology companies across Africa.

His three-decade career includes leadership roles at Oracle, SAS, Telkom and several other technology leaders.

It adds that Mdwaba is renowned for his commercial acumen, credibility with C-suites and a track record of building high-performance teams that disrupt and deliver impact.

According to the firm, Mdwaba joins Jem at a critical inflection point as the company enters a scale-up phase and expands from serving mid-market companies to targeting South Africa’s largest and most important employers.

It notes that he will help drive enterprise sales opportunities and close landmark deals, focusing on partnerships.

He will mentor Jem’s founders and commercial team on enterprise go-to-market, sales strategy and meaningful execution, it notes. Jem says he will also be a public ambassador, building trust with decision-makers at the executive level, representing Jem at industry events and in the media.

Mdwaba comments: “Jem has created something rare. The platform not only solves real business problems but does so with purpose. The team’s energy, ambition and focus on impact are what drew me in. I’m excited to help take Jem to the next level and unlock new value for South Africa’s leading employers and their people.”

Simon Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Jem, says: “Zuko isn’t just an advisor and investor, he is one of the continent’s sharpest enterprise operators.

“Zuko’s record speaks for itself. His experience, network and leadership will accelerate Jem’s transition from start-up to category leader. Most importantly, he’s going to help us bring better outcomes to millions of South African deskless workers and their employers.”