Fortinet launches PoP to bolster unified SASE rollout

Cyber security and networking firm Fortinet has launched a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Isando, Johannesburg. This aligns with the company’s goal to expand the reach and availability of its unified secure access service edge (SASE) cloud architecture model across Southern Africa.

Fortinet says that the significant increase in remote and hybrid workforces following the pandemic has created a massive demand for this technology. It cites recent research which claims that 54% of the South African workforce is now either hybrid or fully remote. This presents businesses with a considerable challenge: to establish reliable secure connectivity for remote workers and maintain enterprise security with a larger attack surface.

Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director for Southern Africa, Fortinet, says: “With the proliferation of remote and hybrid work, the demand for cloud-delivered security that transcends traditional network boundaries has become paramount. Fortinet’s strengthened presence with the addition of this new PoP will enable us to meet this growing market opportunity and address the critical security challenges faced by our customers in today’s digital landscape.”



Fortinet says its unified SASE seamlessly integrates essential networking and security technologies to support the hybrid workforce.

By integrating with SD-WAN and a cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE), the cloud architecture solution delivers networking and security to the network edge and microbranches.

The primary objective is to ensure secure access to web, corporate and SaaS applications. The company asserts that this yields a return on investment through consolidation, providing a unified security posture from branch offices to remote workers.

Road to global unified SASE

In Q4 2023, Fortinet partnered with both Google Cloud and Digital Realty to accelerate the expansion of Fortinet Unified SASE globally.

The company says the solution has been extended to over 140 locations worldwide.

William Petherbridge, systems engineering manager at Fortinet, says the company's strategy is to deliver the most reliable and secure SASE solution to businesses in Southern Africa and South Africa through a two-pronged approach: by investing in purpose-built, scalable unified SASE locations across the region and by scaling its cloud network through partners like Google Cloud and Digital Realty.