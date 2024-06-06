Fortinet named a challenger in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

FortiSIEM offers features like asset discovery, network performance monitoring and configuration management.

FortiSIEM is a next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) platform that provides centralised IT/OT event collection, advanced detection analytics, incident management and other functions needed by today’s security teams. Built on user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA), a unique central management database (CMDB) and FortiAI generative AI (GenAI) assistance, the intuitive analyst experience within FortiSIEM supports all aspects of threat monitoring, incident response and compliance validation across SOC, NOC and IT/OT environments.

Gartner has once again positioned Fortinet as a challenger in its Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, one of eight separate Magic Quadrant reports in which Fortinet is recognised. We believe this continued recognition reaffirms Fortinet’s commitment to challenging the status quo in a dynamic market and showcases our unique ability to converge networking and security into a single platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric.

FortiSIEM: Event correlation and risk management for modern networks





FortiSIEM supports the advanced IT/OT security analytics, AI-driven capabilities and solution scalability required by both modern enterprises and managed security service providers. These unique features include:

A full IT/OT CMDB with asset discovery and performance monitoring.

UEBA, AI-driven detection and automated incident management capabilities.

An intuitive user experience supported by FortiAI, Fortinet’s GenAI assistant.

High-performance distributed processing, multi-tenancy and MSSP features.

Flexible pricing options to suit customers from SMEs to large enterprises.

Availability as a hardware appliance, virtual appliance or SaaS offering.

Unlike most SIEM solutions that focus solely on security event management, FortiSIEM extends its utility by offering features such as asset discovery, network performance monitoring and configuration management. This holistic approach not only enhances security posture by providing a more comprehensive view of the threat landscape, but also reduces investigation time by providing analysts with more context.

Recent FortiSIEM innovations





The FortiSIEM engineering team is constantly adding new and refined features. Recent enhancements include:

Additional FortiAI assistance for analyst intelligence, guidance and task automation.

Refreshed user experience, including visual incident analysis.

Complete endpoint monitoring and forensics investigation.

An intuitive machine-learning workbench and content to easily build custom detection rules.

Unique value for MSSPs and large enterprises





FortiSIEM is designed to support the performance, scalability and resiliency demanded by large enterprises and managed security service provider (MSSP) organisations. Distributed processing, multitenancy, flexible deployment options and dedicated MSSP features are among the many reasons that leading MSSPs and large-scale enterprise organisations use FortiSIEM as the backbone of their security operations. MSSPs can centrally manage FortiSIEM from a single user interface, reducing operational overhead.

Out-of-the-box support for small and midsize businesses





Prebuilt connectors, analytics, reports and rules support the intuitive user experience appreciated by SMEs. With FortiSIEM, SMEs can leverage best practices from day one, improving incident detection and response, enhancing asset monitoring and streamlining security operations.

The Fortinet Security Fabric: The power of convergence





While FortiSIEM is a native multivendor product with hundreds of connectors to third-party security tools and systems, organisations that integrate it with the Fortinet Security Fabric, our unified cyber security platform, gain additional distinct benefits.

The Fortinet Security Fabric is the result of more than two decades of relentless focus on the company’s platform vision and organic product development and innovation. It spans more than 50 enterprise-grade products and services, including network firewalls, wired and wireless LAN, SD-WAN, SASE, SIEM, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and endpoint protection platform (EPP).

Here are just a few ways FortiSIEM can be integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric to reduce risk, increase operational efficiency and ensure a superior user experience:

The unique FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) integration allows FortiSIEM to discover detailed asset information, performance and configuration changes for comprehensive monitoring of a FortiGate NGFW, FortiSwitch and FortiAP WiFi access point infrastructure.

Integrated FortiGuard Outbreak Detection Service and indicators-of-compromise intelligence streams allow customers to react immediately to the latest critical attack outbreaks as well as real-time intelligence gathered from hundreds of thousands of Fortinet installations.

FortiSOAR security orchestration, automation and response automation playbooks are natively supported within the FortiSIEM user experience. This allows analysts to automate threat investigation and response, threat hunting and other activities.

Zero-trust network access integration with a FortiEMS enterprise management server enables FortiSIEM to enforce security policy changes to endpoints and firewalls as part of a rapid response to detected attacks.

Download a copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) here: https://www.fortinet.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-siem.





