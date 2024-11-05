Fostering skills, innovation for AI-enriched world

AI is not an enemy of the workforce.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries across the world. In doing so, the role of the data specialist within organisations is changing. With the use of AI in data-driven roles accelerating, these professionals must enhance their skillsets to stay relevant. PBT Group experts take a closer look at how data professionals can help foster innovation within businesses by upgrading their skills for today’s AI-enriched world.

The impact of AI on jobs

Even though AI and the resultant automation it brings have transformed the role of data experts and replaced certain tasks, there are also more opportunities to be had.

“AI will not replace data specialists. However, data experts who leverage AI will outperform those who do not,” says Andreas Bartsch, Head of Innovation and Services at PBT Group. “AI is not an enemy of the workforce. Instead, it should be seen as a tool that can empower data professionals to work more efficiently. It is therefore critical for data professionals to become AI literate.”

Jeanne-Louise Viljoen, a Data Engineer at PBT Group, echoes this sentiment: “AI does not fully automate the data life cycle. Human intervention is important, especially for tasks like ethical evaluations, data modelling and transformation. While AI can process massive amounts of data at speed, it is still the data expert's role to ensure the quality, accuracy and ethical application of the data.”

What this means for the data expert

The evolving AI landscape brings a host of opportunities but also challenges for data professionals. Julian Thomas, Principal Consultant at PBT Group, says: "AI offers tools that can streamline processes like data ingestion and analysis. However, it cannot replace the domain expertise required to interpret and apply data meaningfully. Data engineers are critical in refining AI models, ensuring data governance and preventing bias in algorithms.”

He says that data professionals must stay on top of developments in AI-driven technologies. These include Data Fabric methodology, which heavily relies on AI to optimise data integration and delivery. Ultimately, AI will enhance rather than diminish the value of domain-specific knowledge and judgment calls that data professionals bring to the table.

Advance your skillset for an AI world

Of course, as AI evolves, so too must the skills of data professionals. Bartsch encourages data experts to adopt a digital mindset and constantly seek to innovate by advancing their capabilities.

“Understand which type of AI affects your role, study it and embrace it. Those who do will hold a significant advantage over those who do not,” says Bartsch.

Throughout this AI journey, the quality of data is non-negotiable.

"AI is only as good as the data it is trained on," adds Viljoen. “Poor data management can lead to incorrect responses from AI models, which can potentially undermine the effectiveness of AI-driven processes. Achieving sustained success requires data professionals to enhance their skills in managing data quality, while also leveraging AI tools to improve accuracy and efficiency.”

“As AI becomes increasingly integrated into data jobs, human intelligence and intervention not only remain relevant, but increasingly important. Data professionals have an incredible opportunity to position themselves to thrive better by advancing their skills and embracing AI as a powerful tool. While AI will change the way we work, it is up to us to ensure that we are the ones driving that change,” concludes Bartsch.