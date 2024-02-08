Founder of European cyber firm Fox IT to join Nedscaper board

Fox IT Founder, Menno van der Marel.

Dutch cyber security company, Nedscaper, which boasts a significant operation in Cape Town, attracts the attention of Fox IT Founder, Menno van der Marel. In addition to making a R45 million investment into the business, Van der Marel joins the Executive team as Chief Strategy Officer.

"In recent years there has been an awful lot of interest from investors, but this time we couldn't say no. Both Menno and myself have a great love for South Africa, and with an important part of the Nedscaper group located in South Africa, we get to actively be involved in growing our business there. Besides that, Menno’s business experience will be put to good use through the chapter that we are now entering with Nedscaper. Sometimes you have to divide first to multiply later; we really do that with onboarding Menno," said Thomas Verwer, CEO and founder of Nedscaper. "With his unique experience in the cyber security world, he is going to actively help us take the next step to become an established and leading international cyber security player."

"Nedscaper is unique in that it is a leading cyber security expert with a focus on Microsoft solutions. An ideal combination, as Microsoft today has an excellent security portfolio that seamlessly integrates with all Microsoft-based IT. What could be better for clients than to combine the two?” said Van der Marel. "Also the social aspect, in particular our cyber security learnership programme aimed at creating cyber jobs for youth in South Africa, appeals to me personally.”

He further adds: "I am excited to use my experience and network to further shape Nedscaper’s growth and development together with the team."