Four descriptive gTLDs worth a look when the .co.za you wanted is gone

gTLDs are descriptive extensions that solve two problems at once. (Image: Domains.co.za)

Domains.co.za has reduced new-registration pricing on a number of domain name extensions including .GURU, .PRO, .EXPERT and .NINJA until 31 December 2026. For technical consultancies, independent specialists and development shops, a descriptive extension solves two problems at once.

Anyone who has tried to register a short, obvious .co.za for a technical business recently knows how that goes. What's left tends to be a compromise and not really what you wanted to register in the first place.

But there's a second option most South African technical businesses overlook. Hundreds of descriptive generic top-level domains (gTLDs) are available, and they resolve like any other domain. If your business is built around competence in a specific field, .GURU, .PRO, .EXPERT and .NINJA are some of the new gTLDs available. Plus, they are currently on promotion.

“If the .co.za you wanted is gone, a descriptive gTLD like these or the many others we provide can give you a shorter string that describes the service more precisely,” says Wayne Diamond, CEO of Domains.co.za.

.GURU

This gTLD is associated with extensive subject knowledge. In practice, it gets registered by consultants, trainers, educators and technical specialists like developers, cyber security professionals and SEO specialists who want a specialist identity that's more memorable. The extension carries part of the meaning, so the second-level label can stay short.

New registration: R79*. Normal price R859.

.PRO

The .PRO gTLD is the most generic of the four and the cheapest to register. It suits independent professionals, consultancies, agencies and service businesses, and it also works well for a portfolio or personal site. Practically, it removes the need to append “services” or “consulting” to a name.

New registration: R69* during the promotion. Normal price R549.

.EXPERT

One of the most straightforward domain extensions in this group is .EXPERT. Whatever precedes it, security or marketing or cloud or tax, reads as a site about expertise in that field. It's commonly used by consultants, engineers, lawyers, accountants and technical thought leaders who publish research or documentation.

New registration: R199* during the promotion. Normal price R1 239.

.NINJA

The .NINJA gTLD is the less serious of the bunch. Code, automation, cyber security and other digital specialisms pair with it naturally, as do start-ups and creative technical teams that would rather not sound too corporate.

New registration: R209* during the promotion. Normal price R439.

Visit Domains.co.za today to find and register your favourite domain name today!

* Ts & Cs apply. New registrations only. Standard renewal rates apply. Promotion valid until 31 December 2026.