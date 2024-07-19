Fourth cohort graduates from Samsung, Tshimologong initiative

The fourth cohort of graduates from Samsung SA’s Advance Industry Experience programme.

Eighteen young people have graduated from a year-long, intensive training programme with software skills, enabling them to enter the local ICT job market.

They are the fourth cohort of graduates from Samsung SA’s Advance Industry Experience programme, in partnership with Tshimologong Digital Precinct.

Samsung SA and Wits University’s Tshimologong yesterday celebrated the graduates of the internship programme during an event in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

“The ICT industry often demands years of experience from job-seekers, which can be a significant barrier for fresh graduates,” says Lenhle Khoza, B-BBEE and transformation manager at Samsung.

“Through our partnership with Tshimologong, we've been able to accelerate the professional development of these interns, equipping them with skills equivalent to multiple years of industry experience.”

Samsung initiated the internship programme in 2020, in response to the challenges faced by ICT graduates in securing jobs within the software development industry.

The initiative, which is part of the company’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme, is aimed at bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry experience.

The 18 interns, who were selected based on their IT tertiary qualifications, were provided with intensive mentorship under the guidance of senior developers.

The programme focuses on technical skills and emphasises real-world project experience and professional mentorship. Some of the projects include a database for educational institutions, a property maintenance system and an application called ‘accommodate me’, a solution that streamlines every aspect of the accommodation journey.

Tshimologong serves as the host of the internship programme.

Since its inception, the programme has seen 35 graduates from the last three cohorts securing formal employment, representing 100% absorption.

From the current cohort of 18 graduates (10 males and eight females), six have already obtained formal employment, while the remaining 12 are undergoing interviews with prospective employers.

“Through my involvement in the Samsung Advance Industry Exposure programme, I have gained invaluable qualities, like communication and the capacity to work well with others, which are critical in any field,” comments Phamela Makhubele, a fourth cohort student.

“Gaining practical work experience is crucial for graduates, and this programme gave me the chance to collaborate closely with mentors and seasoned developers.”

“We are proud to contribute to reducing unemployment and fostering job creation. We wish our graduates the best in their future careers and hope they maintain a strong connection with Tshimologong,” concludes Mark Harris, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Precinct.