FPB reveals shocking stats on Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day 2025 focuses on collaboration for a better internet.

As the world marks Safer Internet Day (SID) today, children and young people’s online experience reveals alarming trends.

This is based on insights from the Film and Publication Board (FPB), whose statistics show child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and cyber bullying are rampant.

According to the FPB, out of 178 411 pieces of content analysed from April to December 2024, 7 461 were confirmed to be CSAM.

In addition, it found that 24% of South African teens have experienced cyber bullying firsthand.

As a result, the organisation intends to ramp up efforts dedicated to safeguarding children online and promoting a culture of responsible internet use.

“The FPB encourages everyone to participate in creating safer online spaces that prevent violence against children and young people,” it states. “We invite the public to join us in our efforts to uphold children’s digital rights and ensure a comprehensive understanding of issues such as CSAM and cyber bullying.”

The Films and Publications Act makes the exploitation of children in pornographic material illegal in SA. This includes the creation, possession and distribution of such child sexual abuse material.

Held globally in February each year, SID was started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. It is now commemorated in around 150 countries worldwide, including South Africa.

For 2025, the online safety event is themed: “Together for a better internet”, with organisers saying this year’s SID extends throughout February. The online safety event serves to educate children, parents, educators and stakeholders about the risks associated with the online space.

SA gets involved

As part of its efforts to mark Safer Internet Day 2025, the FPB will today host an event in Gauteng, targeting 200 grade eight to 11 learners from local high schools and their educators.

Adopting an edutainment format, the event resembles an expo, where various stakeholders in child protection and cyber safety will set up information stands.

Learners will have an opportunity to interact with representatives from organisations dedicated to protecting children online.

Meanwhile, online safety and social media organisation MySociaLifehas rolled out a freeinitiative to offer digital literacy and online safety training to primary school learners in SA.

The Hero Program, made possible through sponsorship from London-based human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) agency Humaine, targets public schools that lack the financial resources to access such training, despite their students' significant exposure to social media, gaming and digital devices.

In a statement, the organisation says the MySociaLife Hero Program aims to educate children via video lessons about the risks they may face online, including cyber bullying, exposure to inappropriate content, privacy breaches and misinformation.

“With an increasing number of young people spending hours on social media and gaming platforms, the need for a structured, accessible and age-appropriate online safety curriculum has never been more urgent,” it says.

“Teachers are also supported with a lesson plan they can download and an assessment or quiz for the class to test engagement.”

MySociaLife founder DeanMcCoubrey notes the initiative aims to play a critical role in shaping safer digital environments for pre-teens. “Technology has become central to children’s lives, often without the necessary boundaries or education. They’re navigating a complex digital world full of risks they don’t yet understand.

“Our goal is to empower them with knowledge that helps them stay safe, build digital resilience and make better online decisions. While in Australia they may ban social media for those under 16, South Africa isn't there yet.

“Schools in underfunded areas often can’t afford this type of training, which is why Humaine’s partnership is a lifeline to thousands of students. With their help, our next task is to be able to offer the program in different languages − using AI − making it even more accessible.”

The free curriculum features several topics, such as managing screen time, cyber bullying prevention, privacy and security, as well as spotting misinformation.

McCoubrey adds: “Our approach isn’t just about telling kids what not to do online. We encourage critical thinking, creativity and responsible use of technology. By offering this free of charge, we’re levelling the playing field for students who previously lacked access to these essential resources.

“A safer internet ispossible when education meets technology.”

Digital skills organisation Digify Africa says it continues to promote digital literacy and online safety through the Kitso learning WhatsApp bot.

Developed in partnership with Facebook parent company Meta, Kitso is designed to raise awareness about internet safety issues, such as cyber bullying, misinformation and digital privacy threats, especially to teachers, parents, guardians, as well as professionals and organisations in the education sector.

Digify Africa will commemorate Safer Internet Day by hosting a virtual event to empower schools, educators and communities with practical tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

“Our goal with Kitso, which is freely accessible on WhatsApp, is to provide an engaging online safety education to communities that need it most,” comments Qhakaza Mohare, Digify Africa COO. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and others from online risks.”

Mohare notes the webinar will serve as a platform to share insights on cyber bullying, data privacy, responsible digital citizenship and best practices for fostering a secure online environment.

“Digify Africa believes that equipping communities with the right tools is crucial in fostering a safer and more inclusive digital space.”