Fragmented payments cost more than money

Rory Bosman, executive for sales and marketing at Ecentric Payment Systems.

In the retail sector, trust has become a form of infrastructure, but it is one that has remained fragmented for the merchant.

The system that ties daily operations together for the merchant across stock, inventory and reconciliation is under their control, but the moment the customer reaches checkout, this control ends.

But what if it didn’t? What if the till vendor became the payment partner? Then, the merchant’s world would simplify dramatically because now they have one trusted relationship rather than having to deal with multiple options from competing banks , acquiring providers and solutions that don’t talk to the other systems in the business.

Right now, payments remain firmly outside the architecture of the retailer but are fundamental to building and holding customer trust that the merchant needs.

This fragmentation reflects decades of different players solving for their own problems rather than those inherent in the ecosystem.

Banks developed direct-to-merchant products designed to recapture merchant revenue, fintech saturated the small business market with accessible point-of-sale systems, and till vendors were forced to replace the payment providers that were poaching their customers.

The outcome is that the merchant remains caught between competing retention strategies, none of which treat them as an operational partner.

This consolidation is only the first layer of trust – there is a deeper layer of observability.

Merchants view digital payments as essential to their growth, but they want solutions that are simple and centralised while leaving them in control of their payment ecosystem.

The crux of the problem isn’t the complexity at checkout but rather the relationship architecture that defaults to fragmentation across competing providers.

Closing this structural gap means changing the nature of the relationship with the merchant so they are served by a system designed to meet their needs. And this means recognising that the till vendor is not a distribution channel for payments but the merchant’s operational partner.

When payments move into this reframed relationship, operational friction is measurably reduced because the till vendor controls the full checkout experience, integrated payment methods into their software and owns the reporting that tells merchants exactly where their money is at any given moment.

For the till vendor, this is a powerful competitive advantage because they can now offer a complete merchant platform. They gain access to data insights they can use to benchmark performance and identify growth opportunities while building new features their merchants can’t get elsewhere. This then makes the till vendor indispensable through depth of integration rather than locking the merchant in.

This consolidation is only the first layer of trust – there is a deeper layer of observability. Merchants running standalone payment terminals have no real-time view into their money so reconciliation happens at the end of the day manually against systems that don’t speak to one another.

When their till vendor software is integrated, they get a just-in-time awareness into where their funds are at any given time and this can change decision-making and planning on multiple levels.

Merchants can also get deep insight into where payments originate, where the reporting is, and they can use the data to build consumer trust. If there are issues at the point of sale, they can immediately show the customer whether or not the payment has gone through.

The technology has never been the constraint to this relationship – investments in tokenisation, real-time processing and security have long supported both in-store and online commerce across the South African retail and services ecosystem.

The challenge has been fragmentation built out of necessity and competition that has impacted trust, merchant visibility and customer relationships.

The step change is moving towards adopting solutions that connect the till vendor with the merchant in ways that translate transactions into data, insights and trust.