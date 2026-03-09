Fraud intelligence platform Orca raises R40m

Orca Fraud co-founders Thalia Pillay and Carla Wilby.

Orca Fraud, a real-time fraud intelligence platform, has raised $2.35 million (R40 million) in a seed round to advance its transaction monitoring and fraud intelligence capabilities across Africa and other emerging markets.

The funding round was led by Norrsken22, with participation from OneDayYes, Enza Capital and CV VC Africa.

In a statement, Orca says the funding follows 16 months of enterprise growth driven by increasing demand from banks , fintech firms, telcos and payment providers operating in complex, high-velocity payment environments.

Founded by Thalia Pillay and Carla Wilby, Orca says it now monitors more than $5 billion in monthly transaction volume across over 70 countries, working with major banks, telcos and payment providers across Africa.

The company embeds adaptive intelligence directly into live payment flows, enabling financial institutions to make instant, context-aware fraud decisions without slowing legitimate transactions.

“Rarely do you encounter a combination of technical brilliance and mission-driven clarity than what Carla and Thalia have built in Orca Fraud,” says John Lazar, general partner at Enza Capital.

“Combatting fraud in Africa is no longer just a backend requirement; it is fundamental in an increasingly connected world. By reimagining anti-fraud solutions from the ground up, for a mobile first market, this team is solving one of the most meaningful problems of our continent.”

“Payments are moving faster, and fraud tactics are becoming more sophisticated,” says Pillay, co-founder and CEO of Orca Fraud.

“Our mission is to fight fraud with solutions built for each market, not assumptions borrowed from elsewhere. Fraud is contextual. Risk is situational. Financial systems can only scale when safety evolves alongside growth.”

“African payment data is hard to access and even harder to interpret,” says Wilby, co-founder and CTO of Orca Fraud.

“It is fragmented across rails, informal in structure, and shaped by economic conditions that Western training datasets simply don’t capture. We built Orca as a global platform from day one, embedding intelligence directly into live payment flows rather than layering monitoring on top. Over time, we’ve aggregated and learned from this data, developing machine learning models that reflect how money actually moves across the continent.”

As digital payments accelerate and Orca enters its next phase of growth, it says the focus is on sharpening enterprise-grade infrastructure capable of supporting high-volume, low-latency environments.