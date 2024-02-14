Free courses for entrepreneurs seeking business growth

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, with entrepreneurs at the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy.

The City of Cape Town is urging up-and-coming entrepreneurs to sign up to its Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy.

This is an effort help Capetonians gain insights on how to start and grow their businesses, says the city in a statement.

The academy offers over 40 free online courses and learning material supplied by experts and experienced business owners.

The courses cover subjects relating to the growth of a start-up or small, micro and medium enterprise.

Among newly-introduced features are interviews with experienced local entrepreneurs, in which they give their first-hand experiences and insights for others to learn from, says the city.

“Hundreds of budding business owners have taken advantage of the wealth of knowledge available on the city-supported Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy to learn more about starting a farming business, finding the first customers for a start-up, how to scale up one’s enterprise, and much more,” says alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth.

“It’s been exceptionally encouraging to see this thirst for learning and realising that we are helping young business leaders to take those first important steps to grow.

“Through projects and programmes such as the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, it is my mission to help more Capetonians realise their business dreams, while creating more job opportunities,” notes Vos.

In addition, the city’s Business Hub hosts a series of free workshops covering topics such as tendering, costing and pricing, and business improvement strategies.

To sign up for Business Hub workshops, click here.