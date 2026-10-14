Free cyber crime victim helpline launches

South Africans can access free assistance to secure devices, preserve evidence and find appropriate reporting channels.

Local social impact organisation MiDO Academy and UK-based charity The Cyber Helpline, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), are piloting a free cyber crime helpline in South Africa.

The Cyber Helpline will provide confidential support to victims of online fraud , hacked accounts, identity theft and digital abuse.

According to a statement, the service is designed to help individuals and sole traders respond to cyber incidents, secure compromised accounts and devices, preserve evidence and identify appropriate reporting channels. It also addresses the emotional impact of online crime, including anxiety, shame and distress.

Rory Innes, founder and CEO of The Cyber Helpline, says victims often struggle to identify where to seek assistance after an online incident.

"Tackling cyber crime and online harm is a global challenge and the problems that victims face are remarkably similar around the world,” notes Innes.

“Many people simply don't know where to turn when something happens to them online. We're delighted to work with MiDO Academy in bringing a model that has helped countless victims in the UK and United States to South Africa, and we are grateful for the support from AWS which has helped to make this happen."

The helpline covers online fraud, investment and employment scams, phishing and smishing, hacked accounts, fake social media profiles, sextortion, online harassment, identity theft, malware and ransomware incidents.

Unlike formal crime-reporting mechanisms, it focuses on helping victims understand an incident and take practical steps to limit further damage, notes The Cyber Helpline.

The service does not investigate crimes or recover stolen money, but can refer victims to relevant organisations, including banks, the South African Police Service and mental health services.

The South African pilot draws on a model that has operated in the UK since 2018 and was subsequently extended to the US. The organisation says more than two million people have accessed its guidance, while more than 100 000 have received direct support.

During the initial 12 months, the partners will test locally-adapted guidance materials, responder training and referral processes before considering whether to expand the service.

Personal data safeguards

The service says it handles personal information in accordance with SA’s Protection of Personal Information Act and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

Case information is encrypted and stored on AWS infrastructure, with access restricted to vetted responders and their supervisors. Information is shared with other organisations only with the victim's consent, and users can choose how much personal information they provide.

The service is available around the clock free of charge to people in SA aged 13 and older who have experienced a cyber-incident.

Sarah Currey, from the office of the CISO at AWS, says the company supported the project as part of its efforts to strengthen online safety.

AWS's Trust and Safety team also provided training to responders in Cape Town.

"At AWS, security is the top priority, and with that comes a responsibility to help build a safer digital environment for our customers and the communities they are part of,” explains Currey.

“We chose to fund this pilot because supporting individuals affected by online crime is a natural extension of that work. Our AWS Trust & Safety team also provided free training to the responders in Cape Town, sharing expertise to strengthen local capability."

The initiative also provides practical experience for aspiring cyber security professionals. Student responders from MiDO Academy work under experienced supervisors, handling real-world incidents while developing technical and communication skills.

Anna Collard, senior VP of content strategy and CISO advisor at KnowBe4, co-founder of MiDO Academy, and project initiator, says effective cyber crime support must account for the human factors behind online attacks.

"Cyber security isn't only about technology, it's also about people. Sophisticated scams are designed to manipulate human psychology. By combining technical guidance training with empathy and education, we can help individuals recover while building a more cyber-resilient society."

KnowBe4 Africa contributed to the initiative's development, while industry volunteers provided expertise for reviewing guidance materials and training responders.

People seeking assistance can visit thecyberhelpline.com to begin a conversation. The service does not replace formal reporting channels, and victims are encouraged to report incidents to the appropriate authorities where necessary.