Free training prepares SMEs for cloud computing

The online introduction to cloud computing training for SMEs will be conducted from 22 to 25 July.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), in partnership with Huawei SA, invites small businesses to participate in a cloud computing upskilling initiative.

Conducted over four days, the online training initiative is exclusively organised for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as part of the Digital Entrepreneurship Programme, says the DCDT.

It’s aimed at helping small businesses advance their skills and use new technologies to grow, improve, digitise their businesses, as well as give them an edge in the digital economy.

With burgeoning cloud adoption, South African small businesses have in the past admitted to challenges with moving to the cloud.

This is compounded by the cloud skills gaps that exist within their teams. Furthermore, they reportedly perceive cloud to be complicated or costly.

To give small businesses the tools to embrace cloud technology, the department says the training initiative will provide SMMEs with an introduction to cloud computing, Huawei Cloud introduction, as well as cloud services introduction and hands-on practise.

They will also be able to explore the benefits of cloud computing and application scenarios.

The sessions will be conducted from 22 to 25 July.

Applications to register for the introduction to cloud computing training close on 15 July. To register, click here.