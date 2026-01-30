Frogfoot expands footprint in ‘priority’ growth market

Frogfoot has acquired the fibre assets built and operated by Mitsol.

Open access fibre network operator (FNO) Frogfoot is continuing its expansion strategy, bringing fibre assets built and operated by Mitsol into the fold.

This comes after it concluded a similar transaction in December.

In a statement issued today, the company says the acquisition helps expand its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), as another 19 000 homes are brought onto the Frogfoot network.

The company has not disclosed the value of the transaction, only stating Mitsol will be integrated into its national pricing structure, client support and access to several internet service providers (ISPs).

“Mitsol is a meaningful acquisition for us,” says Richard Henn, head of mergers and acquisitions at Frogfoot. “The location of the Mitsol fibre precincts fits neatly into our existing Frogfoot network, with limited overlap. We are excited to bring our brand to a larger number of homes across the greater Durban area.”

According to the FNO, Mitsol will continue to operate as an ISP on the new Frogfoot network, under its Resinet brand.

Furthermore, Frogfoot says its team will work closely with Mitsol to ensure the transition happens with the least amount of disruption to clients and services, noting that customers will be able to access the Frogfoot national support centre.

“The acquisition forms part of Frogfoot’s ongoing expansion strategy, which includes strengthening service delivery in key regional areas. KwaZulu-Natal is a priority growth market, and this transition gives the company a stronger presence across the province,” it states.