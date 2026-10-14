From asset registers to asset intelligence: Why SA organisations need trusted asset data

RFID can significantly accelerate asset verification. (Image source: 123RF)

Every organisation relies on physical assets to operate. From computers, machinery and office equipment to vehicles, infrastructure and specialised tools, these assets support daily operations and represent a significant financial investment.

Yet many organisations cannot confidently answer three basic questions: What assets do we own? Where are they located? Who is responsible for them?

This is the challenge that Taggit Asset Technologies helps organisations solve.

What is Taggit Asset Technologies?

Taggit Asset Technologies is a South African fixed asset management solutions provider established in 2018. With offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the company supports clients throughout South Africa and across the African continent.

As a proudly South African B-BBEE level two company, Taggit combines asset management software, bar code and RFID technologies, specialist asset labels, mobile data-capture devices and professional services to deliver complete, practical asset management solutions.

Taggit is also the Master Distributor for Hardcat asset management software across Africa. Hardcat has an established international history in asset management and provides scalable solutions for organisations ranging from growing businesses to large enterprises and government institutions.

Rather than simply supplying software or hardware, Taggit works with its clients to understand their operational environments, asset types, reporting requirements and long-term objectives. Each solution can then be configured around the organisation’s specific needs.

Why fixed asset management matters

Fixed assets often represent one of an organisation’s largest investments after its people.

Despite this, asset registers are frequently incomplete, outdated or maintained across disconnected spreadsheets and systems.

Poor asset information can create significant operational and financial risks. Equipment may be lost, duplicated, underutilised or replaced unnecessarily. Assets may remain assigned to employees who have left the organisation, while damaged or disposed assets may continue to appear in financial records.

An unreliable asset register can also affect depreciation calculations, insurance schedules, budgeting, procurement decisions, maintenance planning and audit outcomes. In regulated or public sector environments, weak asset controls may lead to compliance findings and increased scrutiny.

Effective fixed asset management is therefore about much more than attaching a label to an item. It is about maintaining accurate, trusted information throughout the asset’s complete life cycle – from requisition and acquisition to deployment, transfer, maintenance, verification and eventual disposal.

When decision-makers trust their asset data, they can plan more effectively, reduce unnecessary expenditure and improve accountability throughout the organisation.

Turning physical assets into reliable information

Taggit helps organisations establish and maintain accurate asset registers using bar code, RFID and mobile data-capture technologies.

Bar code remains a cost-effective and dependable option for many organisations. Each asset is individually scanned, allowing the user to confirm its identity, location, condition and assigned custodian.

RFID can significantly accelerate asset verification. Multiple RFID-tagged assets can be detected without requiring direct line of sight, making the technology particularly valuable in environments with large asset volumes or frequent verification requirements.

The appropriate technology depends on the asset, operating environment, budget and required level of automation. Taggit assists clients in selecting the most suitable combination rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

The company supplies various identification products, including durable aluminium asset tags, high-security labels, tamper-evident labels and specialised RFID tags for equipment, IT assets and challenging surfaces.

Software that supports the complete asset life cycle

Through the Hardcat platform, Taggit provides solutions for asset registration, allocation, transfers, verification, maintenance, depreciation, stock control and reporting.

Mobile functionality allows teams to capture and verify asset information where the assets are located. This reduces reliance on printed lists and manual updates, while improving the accuracy and speed of physical audits.

For organisations requiring a simpler starting point, Taggit Capture provides an on-device solution for capturing and verifying bar code or RFID-tagged assets. It is particularly suited to smaller organisations and projects managing fewer than 1 000 assets. Information can be exported in XLS, CSV or PDF format, with exports configured for use with Hardcat asset management software.

Solutions can be deployed in the cloud or within a client’s own IT environment, depending on operational, security and compliance requirements.

More than technology

Even the best software cannot correct poor processes on its own. Successful fixed asset management requires clear responsibilities, consistent procedures and disciplined data maintenance.

Taggit’s professional services include asset tagging, physical verification, asset register creation, reconciliation, software configuration, training and ongoing support. The company can also assist with asset management policies and procedures aligned with recognised governance and asset management principles.

This end-to-end approach helps ensure that the technology is supported by practical processes and that employees understand their roles in protecting organisational assets.

Taggit also works with clients to plan recurring asset verifications. A once-off asset count provides a snapshot in time, but asset data begins changing as soon as equipment is purchased, transferred, repaired, reassigned or disposed of. Regular verification and effective controls are essential for keeping the register accurate.

Supporting organisations across Africa

African organisations operate in diverse environments, often across multiple offices, branches, warehouses, sites and countries. Asset management solutions must therefore be scalable, practical and capable of supporting both connected and remote operations.

Taggit’s combination of local expertise, African market experience and internationally proven Hardcat technology enables it to support businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organisations, public sector entities and other asset-intensive operations.

Whether an organisation needs to establish its first reliable asset register, replace spreadsheets, improve audit readiness or introduce RFID automation, the starting point remains the same: understanding what assets exist and how they support the organisation.

Building confidence through trusted asset data

Fixed asset management is ultimately about control, accountability and better decision-making.

A trustworthy asset register enables organisations to protect their investments, plan future expenditure, improve utilisation and demonstrate responsible governance. It turns a list of equipment into useful business intelligence.

Taggit Asset Technologies helps organisations make that transition – combining people, processes and technology to transform physical assets into accurate, accessible and actionable information.

Because when organisations know what they own, where it is and how it is being used, they are better equipped to manage both today’s operations and tomorrow’s growth.