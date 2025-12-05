From compliance to competitive advantage: The strategic evolution of employer of record

Moses Katende, Senior Manager, SoluGrowth, South Africa.

Employer of record (EOR) services have become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global workforce environment. Once viewed as a purely administrative function, EOR today stands at the intersection of compliance, talent strategy, workforce agility and international expansion.

The EOR market is strategically evolving, driven by a growing demand for a seamless global workforce solution. According to Business Research Insights, EOR services will be valued at approximately USD 5.59 billion in 2025, the EOR market is on track to reach USD 5.97 billion in 2026, expanding at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8%. This growth is fuelled by the rise in remote hiring, which surged by 35%, alongside increasing cross-border employment compliance challenges (up by 29%), all compelling organisations to rely more on EOR services for efficient workforce management. Growth in these two areas is driven by the need to manage the risk of non-compliance, which can save the client from being exposed to exorbitant fines as well as a reduction in bottlenecks.

But to understand the strategic value of EOR today, we must start with its origins.

The origins: EOR began in the United States before it went global

While EOR is increasingly associated with global hiring, its roots are firmly planted in the United States, not in cross-border markets. In the 1960s and 1970s, American companies operating across multiple states faced increasingly complex employment laws, state-level tax rules, workers’ compensation regulations and benefit administration requirements.

Because each state operates its own labour system, companies quickly realised that managing employment compliance across five, 10 or 20 different states required a specialised structure. This led to the birth of the first EOR service providers – entities that served as the legal employer on behalf of businesses operating in multiple states.

As globalisation accelerated, multinational expansion surged and remote work took off, the EOR model naturally expanded beyond US borders. What began as a domestic compliance solution became a global phenomenon, enabling organisations to hire talent in new countries quickly, cost-effectively and without establishing a permanent legal presence (permanent establishment).

The global rise of EOR: Labour arbitrage and workforce flexibility

As EOR expanded globally, it was quickly adopted as a tool for labour arbitrage – enabling organisations to access talent in markets with more favourable cost structures. Companies could build distributed teams, reduce operational costs, expand into new time zones and scale their operations without the overhead of a local entity set-up.

But although labour arbitrage was an important driver of EOR adoption, it wasn’t the endgame. The modern demands placed on EOR have evolved dramatically in recent years.

EOR providers now play a pivotal role in enabling companies – especially multinationals – to hire employees globally without the need to establish local legal entities. This offers faster market entry, reduced legal risk and streamlined payroll and tax compliance worldwide. North America holds the dominant market share, bolstered by leading EOR providers headquartered there and robust job markets in the US and Canada, but South Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe are rapidly expanding regions due to their increasing workforce globalisation.

The next wave: The strategic expectation of EOR providers

Today, clients expect far more than payroll accuracy and compliance documentation. EOR has shifted from a “processor” role to a strategic partner that drives business outcomes.

Several forces are driving this transformation:

Global mobility and remote work

The rise of distributed teams means organisations are hiring across several markets simultaneously. EOR enables rapid, compliant hiring – supporting speed, scalability and market access.

Regulatory complexity across 100+ jurisdictions

Modern employment regulations change frequently and vary dramatically by country. Compliance requires expertise, not just execution. Companies look to EOR partners for clarity, interpretation and proactive risk mitigation.

The ongoing war for talent

Organisations want intelligence on talent pools, market salary benchmarks, benefit expectations and retention levers. EOR providers are increasingly expected to deliver these insights as part of their offering.

Technology automation has raised the baseline

EOR payroll and compliance workflows have largely been automated. With technology doing the “heavy lifting”, clients expect EOR partners to deliver value through advisory, analytics and strategic alignment – not just processing.

Evolving client expectations towards value creation

Procurement decisions are no longer cost-driven. Clients want EOR partners who reduce risk, simplify complexity, support rapid expansion and provide integrated solutions beyond employment administration.

Put simply:

The EOR partner of today must deliver more than compliance – it must deliver clarity, capability and competitive advantage.

From transactional to strategic: What the new EOR partner looks like

Historically, EOR was viewed as a compliance “tick-box”. It ensured people were employed legally, paid correctly and registered with the appropriate authorities. This transactional, low-margin model offered limited differentiation.

But the strategic EOR model offers much more:

Market entry guidance (timelines, costs, risks)

(timelines, costs, risks) Talent intelligence (salary benchmarks, benefit insights, skill availability)

(salary benchmarks, benefit insights, skill availability) Cross-border workforce planning

Local regulatory advisory

Risk mitigation and scenario planning

In this model, EOR becomes an extension of the client’s HR, legal and business strategy functions, not just a payroll processor.

This is the future of EOR – and it is where SoluGrowth is positioning itself with digitisation being the enabler.

The EOR partner of tomorrow

The evolution of EOR – from a US compliance mechanism to a global employment enabler, to now being a strategic partner – reflects the broader transformation of the workforce landscape.

This evolution signifies a strategic shift where EOR services are no longer niche offerings but essential pillars of modern workforce strategies. Businesses benefit from an enhanced agility, compliance assurance and cost-effective global talent acquisition, making the EOR market critical to the future of work on a global scale. With these market dynamics, the EOR sector is poised for significant expansion, underpinned by innovations in technology, automation and expanding geographic reach.

The EOR providers who deliver on this higher-order expectation will become indispensable partners in their clients’ growth journeys.

At SoluGrowth, my team and I are committed to operating, leading and providing strategic support to our clients.

