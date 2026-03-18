From data to decisions: Why AI-driven cyber security must start with trusted information

Bridge the gap between cyber security and information management. (Image: 123rf)

As organisations face a surge in AI-powered cyber threats, the conversation is shifting. It’s no longer just about defending the perimeter – it’s about how effectively enterprises can trust, manage and act on their information in real-time.

At the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, OpenText will bring this perspective to life in a featured session on day one, track one: AI in Cyber Security (2:35pm), led by Kobus Robinson, Lead Solutions Consultant: Cyber Security at OpenText.

Titled: “From data to decisions: How AI-driven cyber security and secure information management create resilient, trustworthy enterprises”, the session will explore a critical reality: AI is not just another security tool – it is a force multiplier. But without trusted, governed data, even the most advanced AI models can amplify risk rather than reduce it.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

In today’s environment – where attackers are leveraging AI at machine speed and the enterprise attack surface spans cloud, identity, applications and content – traditional, siloed approaches to security are no longer enough. Organisations need a unified strategy that combines AI-powered threat detection and response with secure information management at its core.

Robinson will unpack how organisations can move from fragmented data to actionable intelligence, using AI to accelerate threat detection, automate response and enhance risk visibility – while reducing noise and false positives in the SOC. Crucially, the session will highlight why governed, compliant and protected information is the foundation for any successful AI-driven cyber security strategy.

Attendees will gain practical insights into:

How AI enables early detection and predictive threat hunting.

Ways to integrate AI into security operations without increasing risk.

Why trusted data and content governance are essential for cyber resilience.

How to modernise security operations through unified platforms that connect threat intelligence, identity security and information governance.

By bridging the gap between cyber security and information management, OpenText is helping organisations not only strengthen their defences, but also build the trust, compliance and decision-making confidence required in an AI-driven world.

Join OpenText at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg to discover how to turn data into decisions – and security into a strategic advantage.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: "Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap", the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.