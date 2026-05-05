From debits to dashboards: Why CFOs must become data storytellers

Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies (T3T). (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

The chief financial officer (CFO) role has moved decisively beyond compliance. In a volatile, data-driven economy, finance leaders are now expected to shape strategy, guide decisions and help businesses respond to disruption in real-time. The shift is clear: from reporting numbers to interpreting them and telling the story of what happens next.

Research from Gartner and McKinsey & Company shows CFOs are increasingly embedded in strategy, transformation and enterprise decision-making, with more than half actively involved in developing transformation strategy (latest McKinsey CFO Pulse Survey). That role is being tested by constant external disruption, from inflation shocks to geopolitical instability.

“Modern systems have changed the landscape completely,” says Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies (T3T). “Where CFOs once focused on validation and control, that work is now largely automated. The real value is in interpreting data, looking ahead and guiding the business.”

That shift is ultimately about relevance. In today’s economy, businesses must be able to adapt, grow and respond dynamically to change. Global events, from supply chain shocks to conflict in the Middle East, have immediate, measurable impacts on costs, pricing and operational stability.

“CFOs have to help the business navigate real-world events,” Howe says. “Something like conflict in Iran affects oil prices, inflation, supply chains. The question is: how does that filter into your business, and how quickly can you respond?”

At the centre of this capability is a new core skill: data storytelling.

Real-time dashboards have changed access to information. Financial data is now live, visible and shared across the organisation. The CFO is no longer the gatekeeper of numbers but, rather, the interpreter of them.

“Reporting is no longer the role,” Howe explains. “The numbers are already there. The real role is to provide insight, to interpret, challenge assumptions and guide the business forward.”

This means translating data into clear, actionable narratives, thereby connecting financial performance to operational drivers, aligning growth plans with real-time reality, and enabling faster, more confident decisions across the organisation.

The advantage of real-time data is not just speed, but foresight. Unlike static monthly reports, dashboards enable continuous scenario planning and proactive risk management. “You’re seeing trends as they emerge and adjusting in real-time,” says Howe. “That’s what allows businesses to operate dynamically in uncertain conditions.”

To deliver on this, finance leaders need broader skills. Technical expertise remains essential, but it must be paired with full business understanding. “The CFO can’t operate in a silo,” Howe says. “You need end-to-end visibility across the organisation because the numbers are the outcome of everything happening in the business.”

Integrated, cloud-based systems make this possible by connecting data across functions, improving accuracy and accelerating insight. At the same time, AI is automating routine tasks, from reconciliations to transaction processing, freeing finance teams to focus on analysis and strategy.

“Technology is removing the manual burden,” Howe notes. “That creates space to think, interpret and advise at a higher level.”

The risk for organisations that fail to evolve is not just inefficiency, it is loss of relevance.

In a fast-moving environment shaped by economic volatility and global shocks, the ability to respond quickly is a competitive advantage. “If your data isn’t accurate and real-time, you can’t respond effectively,” Howe warns. “And if you can’t respond, you fall behind.”

Ultimately, this is a leadership shift. CFOs must embed a culture where data is actively used to inform decisions, challenge assumptions and drive strategy across the organisation.

“The CFO has to lead this change,” Howe concludes. “It’s about moving beyond reporting and using data to shape the future of the business.”