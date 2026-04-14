From devices to identity: The next evolution of VOIP for resellers

Riaan Pietersen, GM of Wanatel.

For much of its history, VOIP has been shaped by the environments it was designed to serve.

Extensions were assigned to desk phones, systems were configured around fixed locations and the logic of voice followed the logic of hardware. Even as new capabilities were introduced, that underlying model largely remained intact.

Today, however, the way people work has shifted decisively away from those constraints, and the assumptions that once defined voice are starting to feel increasingly out of step with reality.

This creates a quiet but persistent mismatch. Not always visible at first but increasingly felt in the day-to-day running of a business. Provisioning becomes more complex than it needs to be. Billing structures grow fragmented. Support teams spend time navigating configurations that were never designed for this level of flexibility.

In response, the industry has largely added more features. Mobile apps, softphones and remote access capabilities have all extended what VOIP can do. Yet in many cases, these have been layered onto a model that still assumes the device is the primary anchor point.

What has emerged is a different way of thinking.

“The real shift is moving from devices to identity,” says Riaan Pietersen, GM of Wanatel. “Once you stop treating the extension as something tied to a piece of hardware, and instead see it as belonging to the user, the entire model starts to simplify.”

This thinking underpins Wanatel’s approach, which enables a single extension to be registered across multiple devices without the need to create duplicates or incur additional licensing costs. A user can move seamlessly between a desk phone and a mobile application while maintaining a consistent business identity.

This reflects a different way of thinking about capabilities that have existed in various forms for some time.

“The idea of being reachable beyond a single device isn’t new,” says Pietersen. “We saw early versions of it years ago, when users could take a handset home and still be connected to their work line. What has changed is how pervasive that expectation has become, and how simply it can now be delivered.”

What was once an exception has become the norm. Users no longer distinguish between devices in the same way; they expect their business identity to follow them, whether they are at a desk, on a mobile device or working remotely from another country.

In that context, the shift is not about introducing mobility, but about removing the structures that make it feel like an add-on.

For resellers, this opens up a more considered approach to how voice services are positioned and delivered. Operationally, it reduces the need to manage multiple extensions per user, streamlining provisioning and simplifying billing. It also lowers the cost to serve, as mobility no longer needs to be treated as a separate feature with its own overhead.

More significantly, it aligns with how customers already expect to work. The question is no longer whether a user can move between devices or locations, but whether that experience remains consistent when they do. The ability to maintain a single, reliable business presence, regardless of environment, has quietly become the baseline.

This is where the idea of identity becomes powerful. A user is no longer defined by the device they are using, but by a single, persistent extension that follows them across environments.

It also brings voice into closer alignment with the broader systems that businesses rely on.

With platforms such as eCIRRUS, Wanatel’s ERP solution for VOIP resellers, organisations are already consolidating functions like billing, CRM and support into a unified environment. Extending this same principle to voice, where each user has a single identity that connects across devices, creates a more coherent and manageable operating model.

“When your systems and your communications follow the same logic, you remove a lot of unnecessary complexity,” Pietersen adds. “That has a direct impact on how efficiently a reseller can operate and how consistently they can serve their customers.”

This is also where a subtle but important distinction begins to emerge in the market.

Many providers offer mobile applications and multi-device access, and these remain valuable capabilities. However, they are often implemented as additional endpoints within an existing structure, rather than as part of a unified identity model. This can introduce hidden layers of complexity in licensing, configuration and long-term management.

Resellers who recognise this difference have an opportunity to reposition their offering.

In a market where price competition is constant, simplifying the underlying model can be more impactful than adding new features. It enables resellers to deliver greater flexibility and a better user experience without increasing operational burden or eroding margin.

Ultimately, this shift is less about technology and more about perspective.

VOIP is no longer just about connecting devices. It is about enabling people to communicate consistently, wherever they are, on whatever device they choose to use.

As work becomes more fluid, the systems that support it will need to follow suit, shifting from fixed points to more adaptable, user-centric models. In that context, the move from device-based thinking to identity-led design feels less like a feature update and more like a natural progression.

For resellers, the opportunity lies in recognising that shift, and aligning their offerings to match how businesses now operate.