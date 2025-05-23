From legacy to AI: How to create a connected, agile, future-ready enterprise

Complex integration now loading.

In a fast-evolving digital landscape, enterprises want to balance modernising legacy systems with adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI, hybrid cloud and real-time data processing.

Complex integration is the proven route to closing this gap. From financial institutions streamlining transactions to manufacturers optimising supply chains, webMethods within IBM Cloud Pak for Integration turns data and services into exceptional customer experiences.

mWtech, which positions itself as a leading Software AG and IBM professional services delivery partner, has helped numerous enterprises achieve this transformation.

Redefining enterprise integration.

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with webMethods

IBM’s acquisition of webMethods from Software AG marks a pivotal moment for bridging the gap between legacy infrastructure and modern applications. By integrating webMethods into IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, IBM has created a powerhouse solution that redefines enterprise integration. This fusion enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation, streamline operations, and unlock the full potential of their data.

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a comprehensive, AI-powered platform designed to connect applications, data and services across hybrid and multicloud environments. webMethods, a leading integration and API management platform, supercharges these capabilities.

Together, they create a Super iPaaS (integration platform as a service), which includes:

A single interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns – applications, APIs, B2B and file transfers – across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Bridging legacy systems like mainframes with modern cloud-based applications, preserving existing investments while adopting agile, future-ready infrastructure.

Integration with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, which enhances intelligent orchestration of AI workflows for use cases like predictive maintenance, real-time customer data analysis and AI-driven diagnostics.

Advanced API management, end-to-end monitoring and compliance with data sovereignty requirements, ensuring secure and scalable integration.

Consolidating integration onto a single SaaS-based platform, reducing application downtime by 40% and cutting complex integration project timelines from three months to two.

mWtech: Your trusted partner for complex integrations

mWtech has a proven track record of helping medium and large enterprises achieve seamless integration and operational efficiency. The company specialises in complex integrations and legacy modernisation, with the expertise to deploy and customise IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with webMethods.

mWtech enhances its integration expertise with MeshIQ, a powerful observability platform. MeshIQ provides real-time insights into the performance, health and security of hybrid and multicloud environments.

mWtech key services include:

Expertise in webMethods and IBM Systems: mWtech engineers are certified in architecture, development and infrastructure, with extensive experience in webMethods, IBM WebSphere and legacy systems like Adabas and Natural.

Legacy modernisation: mWtech excels at integrating mainframes and midrange UNIX environments with modern cloud platforms, helping its clients leverage existing assets without disruption.

Tailored solutions: From banks and government agencies to logistics firms and retailers, mWtech delivers bespoke integration solutions that align with strategic business goals.

End-to-end support: mWtech's seven-step modernisation methodology – covering assessment, solution design, implementation and post-deployment support – ensures a smooth transition to modernised systems with minimal risk.

Cloud-native and hybrid integration: Leveraging webMethods.io and cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, mWtech enables enterprises to build scalable, cloud-ready integration environments.

mWtech helps organisations overcome digital transformation hurdles. Its clients modernise without disruption, accelerate time-to-value, harness AI and data and ensure scalability and security. They benefit from mWtech's expert guidance, based on experience with large-scale projects for clients like the South African and US governments, major banks and global logistics firms.

An invitation to large organisations

The integration landscape is evolving, and IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, powered by webMethods, is setting a new standard for enterprise connectivity. Now is the time for large organisations to embrace this opportunity and future-proof their IT infrastructure.

mWtech invites you to partner with the company on this modernisation journey. Whether you’re looking to streamline complex integrations, modernise legacy systems or harness AI-driven innovation, mWtech's team is ready to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable results. Let mWtech help you unlock the full potential of your data, automate critical processes and achieve your digital transformation goals.

Contact mWtech at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za or (+27) 11 869 5720 to schedule a free demonstration of its integration solutions and explore how IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with webMethods can transform your organisation. Visit middlewaretechnologies.co.za for more information and to learn about mWtech's proven success with enterprises worldwide.

Together, let’s build a connected, agile and future-ready enterprise.