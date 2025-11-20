From manual to modern – CRS drives payroll accuracy, HR agility at Metronomic

From manual to modern – CRS drives payroll accuracy and HR agility at Metronomic.

CRS has transformed how utility management company Metronomic handles payroll and HR by providing an integrated, scalable solution that automates processes while maintaining compliance and giving employees and HR teams real-time access to essential information.

Following its establishment in 2005, Metronomic has grown to become South Africa’s largest privately owned utility network manager. Operating across the commercial, corporate, retail and municipal sectors, the company recovers over R10 billion annually in utility costs on behalf of its clients.

The challenge

With a workforce of 380 employees, Metronomic needed a payroll and HR solution capable of keeping up with its pace of growth and operational complexity.

Before partnering with CRS, the company relied on manual payroll and HR processes to manage its growing team, but these outdated methods presented several challenges.

“Payroll runs were lengthy and prone to errors, and we found it increasingly difficult to stay compliant with evolving labour legislation and tax regulations,” Metronomic explains.

“Additionally, without any self-service functionality, our employees couldn’t access payslips, submit leave requests or update their personal details without going through HR. This placed a heavy administrative burden on the HR team, resulting in delayed response times and limited capacity for strategic work.”

These inefficiencies made it clear that a more advanced, scalable solution was needed.

The solution

To address these challenges, CRS implemented a fully integrated payroll and HR software solution, which, according to CRS General Manager Ian McAlister, offers a range of powerful capabilities designed to modernise Metronomic’s payroll and HR operations.

“All employee data is now centralised within a secure, unified platform,” he explains. “Payroll processing has been fully automated, improving accuracy and saving valuable time, while real-time legislative updates ensure Metronomic remains compliant with ever-changing regulations. Furthermore, employees and managers are now empowered to manage their personal records on the go through internet-enabled self-service portals.”

The impact

The implementation has empowered Metronomic to manage payroll and HR more efficiently and strategically, generating tangible improvements across the business.

“CRS has delivered a solution that is not only robust and reliable, but also tailored to meet our operational needs,” the company says. “The system itself has greatly improved the accuracy and efficiency of our payroll processes, and we are enjoying the convenience and improved responsiveness that comes with the self-service system. This has significantly reduced the administrative burden on our HR team, who are now able to focus their attention on more strategic initiatives.

“Thanks to its scalable, future-ready design, the solution meets our current needs while also providing accurate, real-time insights that drive growth and enable more effective workforce management.”

Outstanding service and support

Beyond the technology, Metronomic highlights the consistent excellence of CRS’s support teams.

“What has truly stood out is the exceptional service we continue to receive from CRS. The customer success and support teams have consistently provided timely, informed guidance and addressed our queries with genuine care. The onboarding and training were seamless, and the level of ongoing engagement has been both professional and personable.

“It is rare to find a partner that combines strong product capabilities with such a high standard of service delivery,” the company adds. “We value the relationship we’ve built with CRS and look forward to continuing this successful partnership.”

“CRS is proud to support such a forward-thinking company on its digital transformation journey,” says McAlister. “We value the trust Metronomic has placed in us and remain committed to delivering innovative technology supported by a partnership that grows alongside their business.

“By implementing a scalable, integrated payroll and HR solution, Metronomic is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of its workforce,” he concludes. “And with CRS as a trusted partner, the business is ready for whatever comes next.”