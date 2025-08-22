From record-keepers to growth architects: Highlights from Exponant, Sage Intacct workshop

Exponant and Sage hosted the #ExponantIntacctExperience.

On 14 August, Exponant and Sage hosted the #ExponantIntacctExperience, in Midrand, where finance leaders discovered how cloud and AI are reshaping the role of the CFO. The message was clear: finance is no longer about balancing books; it is about driving growth.

The big shift

Legacy systems and manual processes are hindering businesses. With Sage Intacct, finance teams gain real-time insights, predictive models and AI-powered automation, freeing them to make faster, smarter decisions.

The new CFO

Today’s CFO is expected to be both strategist and technologist. Research has revealed that 78% of top-performing finance leaders view technology and automation as critical to their future success. As Exponant CEO Ashley Pillay put it: “The future of finance is about creating intelligent ecosystems where data, people and technology converge to drive strategy.”

Real-world impact

From subscription billing in tech to multi-entity consolidation in healthcare, Sage Intacct’s flexibility is solving sector-specific challenges. At ATKV, CFO Sanri van der Walt shared how the solution cut month-end reporting by two to three days.

Why it matters

Exponant, a Platinum Sage Partner and level one B-BBEE company, is helping South African businesses turn finance into a catalyst for growth.

Ready to re-imagine your finance? Contact Exponant at crm@exponant.com.