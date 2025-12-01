From remote support to augmented reality: Maxtec expands with TeamViewer in Africa.

Maxtec (a QBS Technology Group company), which positions itself as a leading value-added distributor of security, networking and data management solutions, announces a strategic partnership with TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions.

“Remote and hybrid working are now commonplace,” said Christine Nel, Commercial Director at Maxtec. “This places constant demand on IT teams and business leaders to ensure that employees remain secure and productive wherever they may be located. TeamViewer’s industry-leading remote support solutions directly address these challenges, making them a perfect fit for our partners and their customers.”

TeamViewer offers a suite of products that range from secure remote support to advanced augmented reality solutions. This breadth enables businesses to adapt easily to new work models while maintaining high levels of efficiency and security.

Tobias Schmidt, Director Channel and Alliances at TeamViewer, said: “Collaborating with Maxtec marks an important step in expanding TeamViewer’s footprint across the growing markets in Southern and East Africa. It’s deep industry expertise and strong network make it an ideal fit for us to deliver our solutions and help shape the digital workplace of the future. Together, we’re empowering African businesses to succeed on their digital transformation journey.”

Remote: The bedrock

TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. This is TeamViewer Remote, which allows IT teams to solve issues without needing to be onsite. For employees, it means less downtime and frustrating fixes. It’s often the first step for organisations new to remote support.

Tensor: Expanding

For larger organisations with complex needs, Remote alone isn’t enough. That’s where Tensor comes in. It bundles everything people like about Remote and adds features that enterprises need: centralised controls, compliance tools, enterprise-grade security, integration with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Salesforce, and augmented reality for support and repairs in operational technology environments.

Tensor also includes AI features that help automate support tasks and produce insights from each session. Businesses already using Remote will see clear value in moving to Tensor in order to scale and remain efficient.

DEX: Employee productivity

Technology is only as good as the experience people have using it. If devices are slow, applications crash or productivity drops, TeamViewer DEX will identify the issues and fix common problems autonomously. This lets IT teams find and resolve IT issues before they affect users. This eliminates digital friction, avoids costly downtime and keeps IT operations running smoothly.

Frontline: Beyond the office

Not every employee sits at a desk. Many work from warehouses, factories or on site. TeamViewer Frontline is designed for these scenarios. By using smart glasses and mobile devices, it delivers step-by-step guidance directly into the worker’s field of view. This results in faster order picking in logistics, fewer errors on an assembly line or quicker training for new staff.

One platform, many possibilities

For Maxtec partners, this is a chance to add more value. You can start small with a customer that only needs reliable remote support, and then guide them towards enterprise-grade management, AI-driven insights or even augmented-reality workflows as their needs evolve.